Carnival Cruise Line bans onboard practice, explains menu changes

The cruise line absolutely forbids something some passengers like to do, and it has explained why it made certain menu changes.

Cruise lines seem to have people working overtime to keep up with the new ways passengers bend or break the rules.

In some cases, that means keeping up with new technologies. In the 1980s, for example, cruise lines had to ban boom boxes and other portable music players.

That effort has morphed into more modern bans. Carnival Cruise Line, for example, recently had to outlaw portable speakers, including white-noise machines. Those did not exist 10 years ago, but they were creating a nuisance on the pool deck.

Many passengers disagreed with that ban because they used the technology to listen to music quietly in their cabins or play white noise to help them sleep. Carnival, however, had to ban the wireless speakers because too many people used them in public places.

Cruise lines make decisions like this one all the time. It's a case of deciding what's best for most passengers, and that applies not just to on-board rules but also to which items make the cut in dining rooms.

Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter to save money on your next (or your first) cruise.

Carnival outlaws asking for money

Some passengers have been using an emerging technology to ask other passengers to pay for their beverages. These are generally more jokes than serious requests, but Carnival has clear rules about them.