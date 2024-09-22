Carnival Cruise Line makes big bathroom change in some cabins

The bathroom is an important part of your cruise ship cabin, and some passengers are not happy about a change Carnival made.

Cruise lines do a lot with a little when it comes to the bathrooms in the passenger cabins.

An interior, ocean-view or balcony cabin usually features a toilet, a tiny sink, some open shelves, towel racks, and usually a couple of hangers on the door. There's also a shower, which on older ships tends to feel like a waterslide launch tube.

They were very small. Sometimes they had a curtain and on other ships they had closing glass doors. Newer ships have better-designed showers that make the space feel a little bigger, but it's still a very small area, which explains why the overall bathroom, not just the shower, has a drain.

If you book a suite, that traditionally means you get a tub. That can be a plus for families traveling with young children, so they don't have to make do with an inflatable tub in the shower or some other workaround.

Some passengers, of course, do like to take a bath, but even in a suite the tubs are usually fairly modest.

Carnival, however, has made a bathroom change on its newer ships and one passenger was not happy at all.

Brand Ambassador John Heald fielded the question and explained what the cruise line had done.

Want the latest cruise news and deals? Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter.