Carnival Cruise Line adds an item to banned list
The cruise line has changed its prohibited items list, and passengers need to know about the move.
Following Royal Caribbean adding multiplug outlets to its banned-items list, Carnival — which still allows those — has expanded its own prohibited-items list.
Popular cruise influencer Tony Barnette shared the point on his La Lido Loca YouTube page.
"I stumbled across a YouTube video that was in my algorithm last night. No Pants Profits. And the host over there, Richard, has a pretty interesting internet tale. He did something that I hadn't heard anybody doing before. He took the new Starlink Mini internet onto the Carnival Miracle," Barnette said.