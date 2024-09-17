Carnival Cruise Line adds a new homeport, shares new itineraries
After the tragic Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse closed Baltimore's port, both Carnival and Royal Caribbean used Norfolk, Va., as a temporary port.
That was a reasonable solution but it was a logistical challenge for many passengers who had booked to leave from one port and then had their cruises moved to another.
Norfolk, however, will now become a Carnival homeport as the cruise line is moving Carnival Sunshine there in 2026. Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald wrote that Carnival Sunshine would offer a variety of itineraries with stops including:
- Bermuda
- Bermuda overnight cruises
- Bermuda double overnight cruises
- Celebration Key
- Bimini
- Nassau
- Grand Turk
- Amber Cove
- Half Moon Kay
- Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada (a new stop for Carnival)
- Sydney, Nova Scotia.
Carnival begins Norfolk sailing in July 2026
Here's a look a the cruises that will be leaving from Norfolk:
4-Day Bermuda from Norfolk, Va. (Thursday departure) (7/23/2026 and 8/6/2026
- Thu: Norfolk, Va. 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: Fun Day At Sea
- Sat: Bermuda 9:00 AM 5 p.m.
- Sun: Fun Day At Sea
- Mon: Norfolk, VA 8 a.m.
5-Day Bermuda from Norfolk, Va. (Tuesday departure) 6/23/2026
- Tue: Norfolk, Va. 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: Fun Day At Sea
- Thu: Bermuda 10 a.m.-Overnight
- Fri: Bermuda Overnight 4 p.m.
- Sat: Fun Day At Sea
- Sun: Norfolk, Va. 8 a.m.
5-Day Bahamas from Norfolk, Va. (Saturday departure) (7/18/2026 and 8/1/2026)
- Sat: Norfolk, VA 4:30 p.m.
- Sun: Fun Day At Sea
- Mon: Bimini, The Bahamas 12 p.m.
- Tue: Celebration Key, The Bahamas 7 a.m.
- Wed: Fun Day At Sea
- Thu: Norfolk, VA 8 a.m.
Day Bahamas from Norfolk, Va. (Monday departure) (7/27/2026)
- Mon: Norfolk, Va. 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: Fun Day At Sea
- Wed: Celebration Key, Bahamas 12 noon
- Thu: Bimini, Bahamas 7 a.m,
- Fri: Fun Day At Sea
- Sat: Norfolk, Va. 8 a.m.
6-Day Bahamas from Norfolk, Va. (Sunday departure) (5/10/2026, 5/24/2026, 8/30/2026, 9/13/2026, 9/27/2026, 10/25/2026, 11/8/2026, 11/22/2026, 12/6/2026
(2027: 1/3/2027, 1/17/2027, 1/31/2027, 2/14/2027, 2/28/2027, 3/14/2027, 3/28/2027, and 4/11/2027)
- Sun: Norfolk, Va. 4:30 p.m.
- Mon: Fun Day At Sea
- Tue: Bimini, Bahamas 12 noon
- Wed: Nassau, Bahamas 8 a.m.
- Thu: Celebration Key, Bahamas 7 a.m.
- Fri: Fun Day At Sea
- Sat: Norfolk, Va. 8 a.m.
6-Day Bahamas from Norfolk, Va. (Sunday departure) (7/12/2026 and 4/25/2027)
- Sun: Norfolk, Va. 4:30 p.m.
- Mon: Fun Day At Sea
- Tue: Celebration Key, Bahamas 12 noon
- Wed: Nassau, Bahamas 10 a.m.
- Thu: Bimini, Bahamas 7 a.m.
- Fri: Fun Day At Sea
- Sat: Norfolk, Va. 8 a.m.