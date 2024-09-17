Skip to main content

Carnival Cruise Line adds a new homeport, shares new itineraries

Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald shared some big news for the cruise line's fans on his Facebook page.

After the tragic Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse closed Baltimore's port, both Carnival and Royal Caribbean used Norfolk, Va., as a temporary port. 

That was a reasonable solution but it was a logistical challenge for many passengers who had booked to leave from one port and then had their cruises moved to another.

Norfolk, however, will now become a Carnival homeport as the cruise line is moving Carnival Sunshine there in 2026. Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald wrote that Carnival Sunshine would offer a variety of itineraries with stops including:

  • Bermuda 
  • Bermuda overnight cruises
  • Bermuda double overnight cruises
  • Celebration Key
  • Bimini
  • Nassau
  • Grand Turk
  • Amber Cove
  • Half Moon Kay
  • Halifax, Nova Scotia
  • Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada (a new stop for Carnival)
  • Sydney, Nova Scotia.
A cruise ship is docked at a pier. Carnival lead DBK

Carnival will add Norfolk, Va., as a homeport in 2026.

Carnival begins Norfolk sailing in July 2026

Here's a look a the cruises that will be leaving from Norfolk:

4-Day Bermuda from Norfolk, Va. (Thursday departure) (7/23/2026 and 8/6/2026

  • Thu: Norfolk, Va. 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: Fun Day At Sea
  • Sat: Bermuda 9:00 AM 5 p.m.
  • Sun: Fun Day At Sea
  • Mon: Norfolk, VA 8 a.m.
5-Day Bermuda from Norfolk, Va. (Tuesday departure) 6/23/2026

  • Tue: Norfolk, Va. 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: Fun Day At Sea
  • Thu: Bermuda 10 a.m.-Overnight
  • Fri: Bermuda Overnight 4 p.m.
  • Sat: Fun Day At Sea
  • Sun: Norfolk, Va. 8 a.m.

5-Day Bahamas from Norfolk, Va. (Saturday departure) (7/18/2026 and 8/1/2026)

  • Sat: Norfolk, VA 4:30 p.m.
  • Sun: Fun Day At Sea
  • Mon: Bimini, The Bahamas 12 p.m.
  • Tue: Celebration Key, The Bahamas 7 a.m.
  • Wed: Fun Day At Sea
  • Thu: Norfolk, VA 8 a.m.

Day Bahamas from Norfolk, Va. (Monday departure) (7/27/2026)

  • Mon: Norfolk, Va. 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: Fun Day At Sea
  • Wed: Celebration Key, Bahamas 12 noon
  • Thu: Bimini, Bahamas 7 a.m,
  • Fri: Fun Day At Sea
  • Sat: Norfolk, Va. 8 a.m.

6-Day Bahamas from Norfolk, Va. (Sunday departure) (5/10/2026, 5/24/2026, 8/30/2026, 9/13/2026, 9/27/2026, 10/25/2026, 11/8/2026, 11/22/2026, 12/6/2026

(2027: 1/3/2027, 1/17/2027, 1/31/2027, 2/14/2027, 2/28/2027, 3/14/2027, 3/28/2027, and 4/11/2027)

  • Sun: Norfolk, Va. 4:30 p.m.
  • Mon: Fun Day At Sea
  • Tue: Bimini, Bahamas 12 noon
  • Wed: Nassau, Bahamas 8 a.m.
  • Thu: Celebration Key, Bahamas 7 a.m.
  • Fri: Fun Day At Sea
  • Sat: Norfolk, Va. 8 a.m.

6-Day Bahamas from Norfolk, Va. (Sunday departure) (7/12/2026 and 4/25/2027)

  • Sun: Norfolk, Va. 4:30 p.m.
  • Mon: Fun Day At Sea
  • Tue: Celebration Key, Bahamas 12 noon
  • Wed: Nassau, Bahamas 10 a.m.
  • Thu: Bimini, Bahamas 7 a.m.
  • Fri: Fun Day At Sea
  • Sat: Norfolk, Va. 8 a.m.