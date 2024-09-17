Carnival Cruise Line adds a new homeport, shares new itineraries

Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald shared some big news for the cruise line's fans on his Facebook page.

After the tragic Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse closed Baltimore's port, both Carnival and Royal Caribbean used Norfolk, Va., as a temporary port.

That was a reasonable solution but it was a logistical challenge for many passengers who had booked to leave from one port and then had their cruises moved to another.

Norfolk, however, will now become a Carnival homeport as the cruise line is moving Carnival Sunshine there in 2026. Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald wrote that Carnival Sunshine would offer a variety of itineraries with stops including:

Bermuda

Bermuda overnight cruises

Bermuda double overnight cruises

Celebration Key

Bimini

Nassau

Grand Turk

Amber Cove

Half Moon Kay

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada (a new stop for Carnival)

Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Carnival will add Norfolk, Va., as a homeport in 2026. Image source: Pixabay

Carnival begins Norfolk sailing in July 2026

Here's a look a the cruises that will be leaving from Norfolk:

4-Day Bermuda from Norfolk, Va. (Thursday departure) (7/23/2026 and 8/6/2026

Thu: Norfolk, Va. 4:30 p.m.

Fri: Fun Day At Sea

Sat: Bermuda 9:00 AM 5 p.m.

Sun: Fun Day At Sea

Mon: Norfolk, VA 8 a.m.

5-Day Bermuda from Norfolk, Va. (Tuesday departure) 6/23/2026

Tue: Norfolk, Va. 4:30 p.m.

Wed: Fun Day At Sea

Thu: Bermuda 10 a.m.-Overnight

Fri: Bermuda Overnight 4 p.m.

Sat: Fun Day At Sea

Sun: Norfolk, Va. 8 a.m.

5-Day Bahamas from Norfolk, Va. (Saturday departure) (7/18/2026 and 8/1/2026)

Sat: Norfolk, VA 4:30 p.m.

Sun: Fun Day At Sea

Mon: Bimini, The Bahamas 12 p.m.

Tue: Celebration Key, The Bahamas 7 a.m.

Wed: Fun Day At Sea

Thu: Norfolk, VA 8 a.m.

Day Bahamas from Norfolk, Va. (Monday departure) (7/27/2026)

Mon: Norfolk, Va. 4:30 p.m.

Tue: Fun Day At Sea

Wed: Celebration Key, Bahamas 12 noon

Thu: Bimini, Bahamas 7 a.m,

Fri: Fun Day At Sea

Sat: Norfolk, Va. 8 a.m.

6-Day Bahamas from Norfolk, Va. (Sunday departure) (5/10/2026, 5/24/2026, 8/30/2026, 9/13/2026, 9/27/2026, 10/25/2026, 11/8/2026, 11/22/2026, 12/6/2026

(2027: 1/3/2027, 1/17/2027, 1/31/2027, 2/14/2027, 2/28/2027, 3/14/2027, 3/28/2027, and 4/11/2027)

Sun: Norfolk, Va. 4:30 p.m.

Mon: Fun Day At Sea

Tue: Bimini, Bahamas 12 noon

Wed: Nassau, Bahamas 8 a.m.

Thu: Celebration Key, Bahamas 7 a.m.

Fri: Fun Day At Sea

Sat: Norfolk, Va. 8 a.m.

6-Day Bahamas from Norfolk, Va. (Sunday departure) (7/12/2026 and 4/25/2027)