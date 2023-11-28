Carnival Cruise Line addresses a dress-code controversy

Passengers on Carnival and Royal Caribbean are upset about how dress codes in the main dining room are enforced.

Back in the old days, cruise lines, even the looser, more family-friendly lines, had formal dress codes for dinner.

Men put on suits and women wore dresses. And hats, open-toed shoes for men, and other casual choices were not allowed.

On formal nights, men donned tuxes and women wore their finest outfits. Many ships even had tuxedo-rental shops, so passengers could dress their best without having to pack fancy clothes and deal with not having an iron.