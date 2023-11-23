Carnival Cruise Line adds a passenger-friendly service

The cruise line will be offering something that rival Royal Caribbean does not have.

Some people in cruising social media groups always get high and mighty when someone asks about internet connectivity. They generally make a comment about how they lock their phone in the safe as soon as they get onboard.

"It's a vacation, I'm going to disconnect, People are too married to their devices," or something similar gets said, which doesn't answer the question. The reality is that just a few years ago, taking a cruise forced people to disconnect.

The onboard internet worked poorly and it was hard to send an email or a text message, let alone make video calls or work. Since the covid pandemic cruising return, when both Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) and rival Royal Caribbean added Elon Musk's Starlink Internet to their ships, that has changed.

Starlink isn't the same as the high-speed land offered on land, but it's functional and allows people to work and use their phones much as they do on land. That has changed cruising in that people who could not completely disconnect for work or personal reasons can now comfortably cruise.

You might be someone who prefers scrolling TikTok or YouTube to reading a book or need to go to some video meetings during your cruise. That's possible now if you pay for an onboard internet package.