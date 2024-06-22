Carnival Cruise, Royal Caribbean make key hurricane season moves

A lot happens behind the scenes to make sure passengers never face any real danger while at sea.

As we fully enter hurricane season, a lot of potential cruise ship passengers worry about how the weather will impact their cruises. Cruise lines, of course, cannot stop the weather and have no magic way to ward off rain, wind, and rough seas.

That means that from June 1 through Nov. 30, the traditional hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean, you run the risk of facing inclement weather and potentially missing a port.

You may get seasick, especially if you sail on a smaller ship (with small being relative these days for Royal Caribbean and Carnival ships), but you will never be in any actual danger.

All the major cruise lines use every tool available to keep passengers (and their billion-dollar cruise ships) out of true harm's way. Ships will change their destinations, remove stops, and even sail way out of their planned paths to avoid the worst weather.

It's not uncommon for sailing from New York meant for the Bahamas to be rerouted to New England and Canada. Sometimes, Florida sailings may stay at sea longer (which could mean hours or even an extra day) to avoid sailing into their homeport when conditions are not safe.

In addition to all the weather services and tools Royal Caribbean (RCL) has to help it make decisions, the cruise line also employs a full-time meteorologist. Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) has quietly been working with its own meteorologist who Brand Ambassador John Heald recently welcomed to the company.

Cruise ships sail away from bad weather. Image source: Getty Images

Carnival welcomes a meteorologist

Amy Sweezey, a long-time television meteorologist, has been working with Carnival on a contract basis for the past 10 months, according to her LinkedIn page. Heald officially welcomed her to the company on his Facebook page.

"I would like to introduce a good friend of mine to you, Amy Sweezey. She’s a brilliant meteorologist and you might see her helping us deliver information to guests on our ships via the cabin TVs, and sometimes here on this page. Alberto was a reminder that the Atlantic storm season is upon us so I would ask please that you take a minute to watch what Amy has to say," he posted.

In the video, Sweezey made it clear that Carnival was "closely monitoring the forecast that's coming out from the National Hurricane Center. We are in hurricane season," she added.