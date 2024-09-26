Carnival Cruise Line ships have a surprise hidden cost

The cruise line's passengers need to be prepared to avoid what could be huge charges.

At least on some cruise lines, sailings often entail additional costs passengers are not expecting.

Some new cruisers literally board the ship not realizing that their cruise fare is not all-inclusive. They may be surprised that specialty dining and alcoholic drinks and espresso-based coffee drinks cost extra. In some cases people are shocked to learn that soda, bottled water and other non-alcoholic drinks come with a charge.

If you don't do your homework before a cruise, you might board and realize that on many cruise lines, WiFi access costs extra. And to make matters worse regarding all these added charges, you generally pay more for any packages if you wait until you board to buy them.

Carnival Cruise Line, for example, charges a higher daily price for its Cheers beverage package while Royal Caribbean has done away with on-board discounts for its Deluxe Beverage Package.

In both cases, not being prepared will cost you more money. The same is generally true with excursions and many other onboard extras.

With all this, even passengers who cruise a lot are often shocked by one on-board area that comes with an extra charge. There are ways to avoid that charge, but you have to act before your cruise.

Carnival explains an extra charge

All cruise ships have medical centers with a doctor and nurses on board, They're usually on a lower deck, and in the post-Covid pandemic era cruise lines urge you to visit them if you don't feel well or are experiencing any symptoms.

That can lead to an unexpected problem as one Carnival passenger explained in a message to Brand Ambassador John Heald.

"John Heald we are on the Carnival Horizon. DH has to check his blood pressure several times a week. We did not bring his machine with us. We went to the medical center/infirmary to have a routine blood pressure check and were charged. How can Carnival justify a charge for that? The nickel and diming of us is out of control," she wrote.

Heald pushed back at the complaint.

"Thank you, yes, there is a charge for every medical service onboard the ship. I’m pretty certain that if you want to do that on land in North America that there would probably be a charge if you went to your doctor on land. I may be wrong. But yes, there is a charge for all medical services on board and I don’t know if the insurance will cover it?" he wrote.