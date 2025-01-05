Popular Caribbean cruise port under serious travel warning

One very popular cruise port has rules that put some passengers in both physical and legal danger.

Many countries have rules that Americans might not ever think about.

It's illegal in some Caribbean nations, for example, to wear camouflage, and cruise-ship passengers can be detained if found wearing the outlawed gear. Mexico has really strict rules about bringing in vapes, and violating those rules can result in short-term imprisonment.

In most cases, cruise lines try to tell passengers about any special rules before their ship stops at that destination. The captain will make announcements, which also will be printed in the daily schedule.

Crew members working at the exit will also be on the lookout, but the cruise lines can only go so far.

Passengers should be prepared that the rules in any nation they visit might be different from rules in America. The penalty for being caught buying or doing drugs might be much more severe. In some countries, rules are enforced in order to collect fines from passengers eager to not miss their ship.

Jamaica has a rule, however, that one group of cruisers may not know about that it's important they become aware of.

Being gay is a crime in Jamaica. Image source: Pixabay

Jamaica has a surprising ban

Cruises are incredibly accepting and all-inclusive. Passengers may have their own biases and prejudices, but they generally keep them to themselves.

A cruise is a very welcoming vacation, and you will see members of the LQBTQ+ community on every cruise. In most countries normally visited by cruise lines, that's not an issue, but Jamaica has some very strict laws, according to Human Rights Watch.

"The criminalization of homosexuality in Jamaica dates back to the 1864 Offences Against the Person Act, which calls for a punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment with hard labor for those convicted of the “abominable crime of 'buggery.' Members of the Jamaican LGBT community are denied access to basic rights and services, resulting in alarming rates of homelessness and HIV," the organization shared.

The government of Canada warns that LGBTQ+ people "have experienced harassment and verbal or physical abuse," in Jamaica. It also warns members of those communities to "avoid public displays of affection."

In most cases, laws against being gay are not enforced on tourists, but the laws are on the books. And Jamaican police may not intervene in acts against LGBTQ people.

“LGBT people in Jamaica face intolerable levels of violence and cannot rely on the police,” said Graeme Reid, LGBT rights director at Human Rights Watch. “The authorities from the prime minister on down need to call a halt to the violence and discrimination, prosecute anyone responsible, and get homophobic laws off the books.”

U.S. State Department has a Level 3 warning for Jamaica

The U.S. State Department has Jamaica under a Level 3: Reconsider Travel warning. It does not make a specific mention of the nation's LGBTQ+ prejudice and laws.