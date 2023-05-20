Major Player Answers Las Vegas Strip Casino Sale Question

Caesars Entertainment flirted with selling one of its Las Vegas Strip properties for much of 2022. It was a public process that the company gave updates on regularly, but those updates never actually told people much.

That led to all sorts of speculation as to exactly which Strip resort casino the company would sell. Logically, Planet Hollywood made a lot of sense as it's not as geographically entwined with other Caesars Entertainment (CZR) properties, and it always seemed like a bit of an outlier for the company.

DON'T MISS: Why Your Las Vegas Strip Trip Is Going to Cost More

In the end, as the process heated up and then fizzled out, it turned out that Caesars was taking bids on Flamingo. That made sense given that the property is old and badly needs major updating, but it's also in a long line of Caesars properties, and it shares access to The Linq Promenade, a key outdoor dining, shopping, and entertainment area for the company.

Selling Flamingo made sense given the company's debt load, but it's arguably better that Caesars could not find a buyer willing to meet its price. Flamingo might be old, but selling it would break up the Caesars empire and give a rival a key beachhead.