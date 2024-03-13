Police are investigating the death of Boeing whistleblower who voiced safety concerns

John Barnett had spent more than 30 years working at Boeing as a quality manager.

Since the start of the year, airplane manufacturing giant Boeing (BA) has been the subject of major scrutiny over its safety and production standards.

At the start of this week, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) began a criminal investigation into the January 2024 incident in which the door plug and part of the window panel blew out in the air seven minutes into an Alaska Airlines (ALK) flight.