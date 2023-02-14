Boeing Gets The News of a Lifetime From This Massive Airline

The deal is eye-popping, but industry shortages may prove to be an obstacle.

Boeing (BA) got itself a nice Valentine’s Day gift when Air India, Asia's largest commercial carrier, ordered nearly 300 jets in a move that President Joe Biden called an "historic agreement."

The sale, valued at $34 billion, is set to be Boeing’s third-largest sale of all time. Air India is also set to order 250 passenger planes from Boeing’s rival Airbus, which will in total greatly increase its supply of mid-priced flights. Airbus did not disclose terms of the deal.

Air India's purchase will support over 1 million U.S. jobs across 44 states, many of which will not require a college degree, the White House said in a statement.

“This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership,” added President Biden.

Boeing Finally Gets Some Good News

Airlines typically do not pay full list price for commercial jets, but even factoring in a discount due to government subsidies, this sale could be valued at $17 billion, according to some estimates.

The sale is a no-doubt welcome bit of good news for Boeing, which is still struggling to get back to its record highs of 2018 when it made $101 billion in revenue, as the manufacturer has been dealing with massive losses brought on by the pandemic as well as 20-month grounding of its 737 Max following two fatal crashes.

Michael A. McCoy/Getty

As With Most Deals, There's Fine Print

So Boeing got a huge sale, which is great for them and, per the White House, great for workers.

In theory, this is also great news for Air India, the flag carrier of India. But the company seemingly has the same problem that is plaguing many airlines around the world, especially in America.

Namely, it just doesn’t have enough pilots.

As we’ve noted recently, the aviation industry has been struggling to hire enough pilots to replace people who either took a buyout or an early retirement. It’s been estimated that 10,000 pilots have left the field since the pandemic, and there will be a need for 18,000 pilots this decade. But so far, the Federal Aviation Administration has only issued about half that number of pilot licenses in the previous years,

One of the big problems for airlines in America (not to be confused with American Airlines) is that pilots are required to retire when they hit 65, but there’s not enough new pilots available to replace a generation that is quickly aging out of the field. There’s also not enough experienced pilots available to train the new crop.