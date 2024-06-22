The best tech items to pack for a cruise

While a lot of people believe that a cruise is a time to put your technology away, some items can really make your trip better.

Veteran cruisers know cabin space is limited – first-time cruisers might be surprised at just how limited. And even if you plan to book a larger suite, don’t expect a walk-in closet. Bottom line: efficient packing in the right luggage are essential. Still, in this day and age, it’s impossible to even imagine traveling without a cache of electronics. Some are essential, some are nice to have – this list includes some of each.

While we’re on the topic of what to pack, cruise ships also have a long list of items that are forbidden and will be confiscated upon boarding (don’t worry, though, any items that are removed from your bags will be returned at the end of your trip). Everything on our list below is compact and cruise-ship-approved.

INIU High-Speed Charging Battery Pack, $18

Is there anything worse than realizing your phone (or tablet) is just about out of juice and there’s no outlet to be found? When traveling, you’re likely to be using battery-draining features like maps and video, so a portable battery charger like this one from INIU is a life-saver. This portable battery pack has more than 80,000 5-star ratings.

“We have now used this charger on a trip and it's worked pretty well. It came in handy for charging our two phones at the same time at cafes on vacation. In the evenings I'd plug it into the wall socket to recharge and it'd be ready for the next day. It came in handy more than once when we noticed our iPhones at ~11% charge while we were out and about. We just plugged in both phones and were up to ~50% charge in a matter of minutes,” wrote one buyer.

NEWVANGA Universal All-in-One Worldwide Travel Adapter Power, $17

On most ships, each stateroom has one electric outlet equipped with a 3-prong 110-volt (North America Grounded) and a 220-volt (Europe German-Style) so this is a nice to-have accessory but not necessary. This adaptor accepts plugs from more than 150 countries and also has one USB-C charging port.