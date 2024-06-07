The best sunglasses to bring on a cruise, according to travel experts

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cruise ships are known for beautiful pools, outdoor spaces, and observation decks. With all of the sunny skies, travelers often search for the perfect pair of sunglasses that can compliment the activities on-board.

In an effort to help travelers find the perfect pair to pack, TheStreet reached out to some veteran voyagers for expert advice on the best type of sunglasses for cruises that will be helpful on-board, and during excursions on land.

"While I like my designer sunglasses, I suggest leaving these on the cruise ship when going on beach and boat excursions in cruise ports of call to avoid potential loss," Ilana Schattauer, the founder of Life Well Cruised, said.

With major cruise lines such as Virgin Voyages, Royal Caribbean, and Carnival launching new ships and routes, now is a perfect time to pick up new luggage so you are ready to pack up for a thrilling adventure on the sea.

Ray-Ban Erika Classic 54mm Sunglasses, $178 at Nordstrom

These sunglasses include unique enhancements such as Ray-Ban's ‘Light-Ray’ technology that provides a sturdy and strong build with a lightweight feel. They are also 100% UV protected and have stylish gold accents that complement the brown frame. Customers who have ordered these also recognize the versatility and modern design.

“You can’t ever go wrong with a classic pair of Ray Ban sunglasses,” travel and cruise expert Zory Shahanska said. "Not only are they timeless and stylish, they pretty much go with any outfit on your travels. We’ve taken these sunglasses on trips to Antarctica and Thailand, so you know they can handle all kinds of environments well!"

Goodr Running Sunglasses, $25 at Amazon

This classic black-matte original sunglass design is a highly-rated, and highly-reviewed item on both Amazon and REI . We've tested out Goodr sunglasses and like them for their durability and non-slip design. For outdoor or fitness enthusiasts, this is a great pair to pack in your bag before a cruise because they are light-weight and well-priced.

"For travelers who often misplace their sunglasses, an affordable yet effective option is essential," David Johnson, a cruise expert and certified vacation specialist at Dream Vacations shared. "Goodr offers a variety of colorful polarized sunglasses at a budget-friendly price point, typically $30 or less. These are perfect for those who need reliable protection without the worry of losing an expensive pair."

Johnson, who has been on 50 different cruises including Windstar Cruises' Wind Spirit and Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady, says that cruising has allowed him and his clients to explore breathtaking destinations with impressive ships, and exceptional cuisine.

Maui Jim Ho'okipa Sport Sunglasses, $219 at Amazon

Many of the cruise experts who shared their recommendations with TheStreet advocated for having a higher-quality pair of sunglasses on hand, in addition to a more economic option. This will provide increased UV protection and safety. Johnson also recommended the Maui Jim brand for its durability and high-quality materials.

"For optimal eye protection and visual clarity, I always recommend polarized sunglasses," Johnson said. "My personal favorite is the Maui Jim brand, known for its exceptional quality and durability. While they come at a higher price point, the polarization technology and build quality are well worth the investment."

The Maui Jim Ho'okipa Sport Sunglasses feature unique technology such as the PolarizedPlus2 lens which enhances colors in addition to blocking UV light. Many of the Maui Jim brand also remove glare which can help when exploring a cruise ship or on-land excursions.

Sojos Vintage Square Sunglasses, 2-Pack, $20 at Amazon

For cruise enthusiasts on a longer itinerary, or going on a around-the-world cruise, this two-pack of Sojos sunglasses are a perfect addition to have on hand.

"Sojos are great for shore days and active cruisers on a budget," CruiseTipsTV founder and cruise industry influencer Sheri Griffiths said.

The two-pack includes a black frame, and a leopard frame, which provides versatility and function for a variety of looks. The lenses are 57 mm and completely polarized, with added features including glare reduction and UV400 protection.

Versace 54mm Irregular Sunglasses, $305 at Nordstrom

For the fashionista or stylish cruise guest, Versace has a variety of options designed to enhance any outfit. The stunning design is complimented with a black frame and gold accent with polarized lenses that are a full-rim style.

"They offer an array of colors that I absolutely love," cruise expert and luxury travel agent Jenifer Breaux shared. "It adds that pizazz that you need to compliment your outfit."

Breaux, who has been on 60 different cruises shares her favorites include Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas for a family, and Oceania for her and her husband.

Ray-Ban Metal Aviator Sunglasses, $98 at Amazon

These Ray-Ban aviators are a signature fashion staple for any wardrobe. With over 1,800 five-star reviews, these sunglasses are perfect for any type of cruise journey. They feature polarized lenses that help eliminate glare while enhancing colors and contrast, and also come with a protective case and lens cleaning cloth.

"No sunglass collection is complete without a pair of aviators," Breaux shared. “The best company that makes these is Ray-Ban. They are quality and luxury and when you combine these two, you are in for the best of the best. I love their pair of sunnies with the gradient on the actual glass that goes from darker to lighter."