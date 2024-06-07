The best luggage for cruises, according to travel experts

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cruising continues to hit new records as travelers set sail for new adventures. Over 31.7 million people boarded a cruise ship in 2023, which is nearly 2 million more passengers than 2022, according to a recent report from the Cruise Lines International Association.

With the surge in passengers hopping on cruises, TheStreet reached out to some veteran voyagers for expert advice on the best type of suitcases to bring on board. We were surprised at some of the helpful tips and considerations that bringing a suitcase on a cruise ship requires, beyond what you would typically bring to a normal hotel room, such as making sure it can fit under the bed to preserve valuable cabin space.

"Luggage for a cruise is very important, and quality matters," CruiseTipsTV founder and cruise industry influencer Sheri Griffiths said. "While cruise lines allow you to pack unlimited amounts of suitcases, you'll want quality pieces that will survive the flight to your cruise embarkation port."

With major cruise lines such as Virgin Voyages, Royal Caribbean, and Carnival launching new ships and routes, now is a perfect time to pick up new luggage so you are ready to pack up for a thrilling adventure on the sea.

Level8 Hard Shell Carry-On Luggage, From $155 (was $200) at Amazon

The Level8 series is durably made with a triple layer of polycarbonate hardshell that provides the stability of high-quality luggage, but without being heavy. The packing capacity is a generous 40 liters, which is perfect for multi-day trips.

"Each case has four double-spinner wheels so it glides effortlessly. I love that each compartment has a mesh cover with pockets, so it's easy to stay organized,” cruise blogger Jenni Fielding said. She’s the author of the popular Cruise Mummy blog, and has taken over 40 cruises in the last ten years with her family.

Fielding also shares that the size of a suitcase is critically important to understand before taking a cruise, to ensure it can easily slide under the bed or in shelving units, which can help preserve valuable floor space in the cabin.

Sunbee 3-Piece Luggage Set, $110 (was $399) at Walmart

For the cruise traveler who is planning on plenty of time at sea, the Sunbee three-piece set is perfect for longer stays due to the variety of sizes. Sunbee delivers high-quality and value with the set that is both lightweight and ergonomically designed with a telescoping handle.

"The larger wheels make it easier to maneuver over many surfaces including carpet. [The set is] durable, and dependable for travel days," Dream Vacations Kristin Randall said. The luxury travel planner has sailed over 200 days at sea on multiple cruise lines, and shares that Royal Caribbean is her favorite.

Bric's BYUlisse Spinners Collection, $179 at Amazon

The BYUlisse Spinners Collection is a highly-rated suitcase that is stylish and comes in a variety of bright colors and sizes. As many bags typically look alike, there is always an unfortunate chance of someone accidentally grabbing your suitcase, so having a unique style or color may be important, and this collection has beautifully crafted luggage that can be personalized to the owner.

"One of our favorite luggage sets is from Bric's. We love that it's colorful, lightweight, and has the famous Bric's quality build! One side of the suitcase has a stretchable strap to hold everything in place while the other side has a zippered flap that closes shut,” travel photographers Henry Wu and Zory Shahanska said. The two have traveled around the world and both taken six cruises, with their favorite being Viking’s Antarctic Explorer.

Level8 Grace Hardshell Luggage Set, $349 (was $410) at Amazon

The Level8 collection also comes with a three-piece set that provides flexibility and value for families or couples traveling with multiple items. The set is constructed from a strong three-layered micro-diamond textured surface that is strong and resilient from the wear and tear expected in travel. The set comes in a variety of colors, including Blue, Black, and Champagne.

"Their wheels are top quality, most suitcases include TSA locks, and the hard-side luggage is sturdy. Our favorites are the carry-on size, and the Grace Extendable, which safely holds a laptop for business travel,” Griffiths said.

Griffiths, who has been on over 40 different cruises, says she only packs "carry-on only" for her cruises in order to swiftly move through airports and onboard.

It Luggage New York Softside Carry-On, $119 at Amazon

When you are looking for lightweight luggage, choose It. The suitcase is made of a fiberglass frame that provides easy maneuvering with strong protection of the items inside. Candie Steinman, a luxury travel planner for Dream Vacations, has been on over 200 cruises and prefers river cruises from AMAWaterways.

"I am a luggage freak and have lots of different suitcases for different types of cruise travel. My favorite type of luggage is It. They have lightweight suitcases, so you can pack more, and the carry-on size is often less than 4 pounds,” Steinman said.

Level8 Checked Luggage 24-Inch, $230 at Amazon

When a longer cruise requires a checked bag on airplanes, cruise expert and Life Well Cruised founder llana Schattauer recommends this Level8 Checked Luggage 24. The luggage comes with a built-in TSA Code and a smooth zipper for easy, hassle-free access to items. The interior has two extremely large, spacious lined compartments with mesh pockets to easily sort various items.

"I've flown several times with these and they've held up super well," said Schattauer, who has the cruise credibility of being on 38 different cruises over 20 years, and shares her experiences on social media.