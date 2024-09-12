There are $39 flights out there (here is how to book)

With the peak summer travel period now coming to an end, airlines are starting to drop fare sales with the goal of attracting customers during a less busy period.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) has its seasonal 3-Day "Book Smart" sale in which those who purchase a flight before the end of Sept. 12 can score one-way fares starting at $39 for travel between Sept. 23 and Nov. 11. Eligible destinations, meanwhile, range from U.S. cities such as Boston, Charlotte and New Orleans and sun-seeking locations such as Barbados' Bridgetown, Colombia's Cartagena and Florida's Fort Lauderdale as well as the island of Curaçao.

The sale also includes $200 off a vacation package valued at over $3,000 and taken between Sept. 15 and August 1, 2025 to a range of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic as well as certain flight-cruise combinations. Some sale combinations include flights between Boston and Barbados starting at $104 and New York City and Fort Lauderdale at $39 each way.

Want to take advantage of the JetBlue sale? You have to act fast

As is customary for such fare slasher sales, JetBlue’s comes with a number of terms and conditions; the biggest one is that it does not include any flights leaving on Friday or Saturday while one will also need to pay for any additional taxes and airport fees, baggage and seat selection as well as travel in the lowest available fare (an upgrade from JetBlue's Blue Basic will cost extra.)

Another airline currently holding a fare sale is American Airlines (AAL) . The sale gives travelers more time to plan ahead — it will last until Sept. 17 — but does not have the kind of bottom-of-the-barrel prices as JetBlue. Deals that are part of the promotion include round-trip flights to London from cities such as New York, Chicago and Dallas starting at $399 as well as similar deals to European capitals like Paris, Amsterdam and Dublin.

American Airlines, Allegiant are also holding sales

"Together with our partners Aer Lingus, British Airways, Finnair and Iberia, we take you to your favorite destinations in Europe," the airline writes of the promotion on its website. "Explore limited-time deals to the U.K., Spain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and more."