A's Las Vegas Strip Ballpark in Limbo After Huge Setback

Oakland A's are wondering what their next move is now that the Nevada State Legislature has adjourned.

The Oakland A's have dreams of pulling up stakes at the dilapidated RingCentral Coliseum and following the former Oakland Raiders to Sin City to play in a brand new $1.5 billion baseball park.

The Raiders got a sweet deal from the State of Nevada in 2016, after the state legislature in a special session approved $750 million in financing for the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium off the Strip. The Raiders easily received approval from the NFL in March 2017 to relocate to Las Vegas and kicked off their first season in August 2020 in their newly completed stadium.

Since the stadium's opening in 2020, big name performers have bought their shows to Allegiant as well, including The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Metallica, Billy Joel, Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks and K-pop sensation BTS. The NFL will bring sports' premier event, Super Bowl LVIII, to Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024, to top off the amazing success of the Raiders' stadium deal.

Allegiant Stadium has worked out well for the Raiders, and the A's are hoping to have a happy ending to their ballpark search. The A's had tried to complete an agreement for a $1 billion waterfront ballpark as part of a $12 billion Howard Terminal project in Oakland before turning to Las Vegas. The A's had nothing but problems trying to finalize a deal with the City of Oakland, as the city missed deadlines needed to move forward with an A's ballpark.

The A's lease at the RingCentral Coliseum runs through 2024, and MLB officials said the team needs to have a new ballpark plan settled by then. The A's pretty much washed their hands of the Oakland negotiations and began concentrating on Las Vegas.

But Nevada politicians have not been as welcoming to the A's as they were to the Raiders. Former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak last year indicated to the A's and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred that Nevada had no desire to use public tax money to finance construction of a ballpark. Then, new Gov. Joe Lombardo's spokeswoman said he opposed raising taxes to fund a stadium.