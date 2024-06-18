All national parks will be free for the first time this week

Amid a nationwide reckoning on race and inequality that occurred after George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in 2020, Juneteenth was officially established as a federal holiday in June 2021.

The day, whose name is derived from combining “June Nineteenth,” marks the effective end of slavery in the United States. While the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in January 1863, the day marks when the last enslaved people learned of their freedom when federal troops stormed one of the last bastions of Confederate control in Galveston, Texas.