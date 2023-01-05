Another Big Name Las Vegas Strip Show Closing Unexpectedly

The past year has been very tough for major productions on the Las Vegas Strip and another one from an iconic creator is about to close.

While the Las Vegas Strip has become famous for entertainers playing there for seemingly a lifetime, not every act can have the longevity of Wayne Newton, Barry Manilow, Penn & Teller, or even Carrot Top. Some shows have shorter runs by design and others simply never find their audience.

That was certainly the case with the musical based on Meat Loaf's iconic "Bat Out of Hell," which opened in October. The show, which was supposed to be a permanent fixture at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Paris Las Vegas, closed on Jan. 1 after about three months of tepid sales and lack of interest.

The past year also saw the longest-running show in Las Vegas history, "Legends in Concert," end its run at the Tropicana on Dec. 30. But while that show won't return to its longstanding home at the resort/casino now owned by Bally's Corp. (BALY) - Get Free Report, its producers do expect it to find another home on the Strip.

That's not the case for the latest closure on the Las Vegas Strip, a musical from the biggest name in musicals that was expected to have a long run.

Shutterstock

Hamilton Creator Strikes Out on the Vegas Strip

When Lin-Manuel Miranda brought "Freestyle Love Supreme" to the Summit Showroom at the Venetian, it was already a Broadway hit and the winner of a special 2020 Tony Award. The show was actually written before Miranda's breakout success with "Hamilton" and "In the Heights."

The "nonstop blend of hip-hop, improvisational comedy, music, and vocal stylings" came to Las Vegas with big hopes when it opened on Nov. 10, 2022.

"'Freestyle Love Supreme' is an exciting addition to our entertainment lineup and furthers our commitment to providing new and unmatched offerings for our guests," Venetian Chief Executive Patrick Nichols said in a news release. "The show is completely driven by audience interaction, which provides an unexpected element and a new experience every night."

Miranda was also hopeful that the show had found a new long-term home on the Las Vegas Strip.

"Some of my most fulfilling creative moments have come from working on 'Freestyle Love Supreme' and I'm excited to see its next chapter unfold on the Las Vegas Strip at The Venetian Resort," said Miranda.

"This show consistently surprises the performers and the audience and I'm certain the Las Vegas crowd will bring an added element of excitement that we haven't seen before."

It may have done that, but not for long, as the show will be closing Jan. 29, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

It had originally been slated to run through April, although a longer engagement was hoped for if demand was there.

Demand Was Not Strong for 'Freestyle Love Supreme'

No reason was given for the abrupt cancellation, but ticket sales for the show have not been strong.

“The cast of 'Freestyle Love Supreme' has delighted audiences since November with its witty and light-hearted improv comedy and will conclude its current run on January 29. In the last few months, they’ve quickly stolen our hearts and become part of The Venetian family,” the resort shared in a statement.

The resort/casino has not said what will take the place of "Freestyle Love Supreme" in the Summit theater. The show will, however, have one last major hurrah before it closes.

"Miranda is to appear in the show 8 p.m. Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, and 7 p.m. Jan 14, though the first two shows are only about half sold out. Miranda was also onstage Nov. 16-17, just after the show’s premiere," the Review-Journal reported.