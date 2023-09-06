American and Southwest Airlines face new 'meltdown' scenarios

Both airlines have the same problem, and new data suggests that passengers are very worried.

When Southwest Airlines had its holiday meltdown last December, it was caused by a perfect storm of weather problems and technology crashes happening at the same time. Basically, weather caused the initial problems and the airline's systems could not handle all the changes it needed to make to minimize the disruptions.

Part of the problem was avoidable. The airline knew it needed to update its software and add more personnel and winter weather equipment. But, as bad as the situation was, customers do understand that inclement weather can lead to flight cancellations.

Southwest Airlines' (LUV) situation was made worse by its technical problems and its poor choices in communicating with its customers. But as angry as people were, they do understand bad weather as a reason for flights to get canceled.

Airlines don't control the weather, and even very angry passengers trying to get to their holiday destinations will have some level of forgiveness. That's not to say Southwest's initial handling of the situation was good -- the airline has since admitted that it was not -- but the airline's quick recovery in terms of passenger counts suggests that, at the end of the day, people understand that airlines don't control the weather.