American Airlines quietly cancels flight, adjusting its routes

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In July, American Airlines (AAL) reported a record second-quarter revenue of $14.4 billion, which was up by 0.4% year over year. Despite the record revenue, American Airlines’ second-quarter earnings results revealed its domestic passenger revenue declined 6% year over year.

“July’s been a tough month because of the domestic consumer weakness,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in an interview for CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

One of the largest airlines in the world also lowered its 2025 forecast. It expected a full-year earnings drop to between a 20-cent loss and an 80-cent profit, which represents a steep decline from the previous $1.70 to $2.70 per share projections.

While the airline faces pressure in its domestic operations, it continues to invest in other areas of the business, particularly its international and premium offerings.

The carrier’s nearly century-long history is marked by many innovations and first moves, such as hiring the first female US commercial airline pilot, launching the first loyalty program, and introducing airport lounges.

That focus on innovation continues. In September, the airline announced new limited-edition amenity kits for premium cabin customers on select international and transcontinental flights.

These kits, designed in collaboration with ethically sourced leather goods brand Raven + Lily, feature enhanced eye masks, socks, and skincare products from celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas.

Meanwhile, on the operational side, American has also begun adjusting its flight network. Following the second-quarter earnings, the carrier discontinued at least one domestic route.

American Airlines ends flights between Miami and Sacramento. Shutterstock

American Airlines kills flights from Miami to Sacramento

American Airlines will not resume flights between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Sacramento International Airport (SMF) next year, according to a report by Simple Flying, citing data from aviation analytics company Cirium.

The route rolled out in the second half of 2023 as a year-round service. Eventually it became a seasonal flight, but it will not continue next summer season.

American Airlines will continue to fly on this route during the upcoming December holiday season.

“American will continue to operate nonstop service between Miami (MIA) and Sacramento (SMF) during the December holiday season to give travelers nonstop access to all that South Florida has to offer in addition to convenient one-stop access to destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America," Kelsey Wells, American Airlines Communications Manger told TheStreet."

Wells added, “We will continue to provide year-round service from SMF to Charlotte (CLT), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Los Angeles and Phoenix (PHX) and summer seasonal service to Chicago (ORD) alongside the holiday service to MIA.”

The airline had been flying this route on Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, with flights typically lasting about six hours. It was originally scheduled to resume daily service in mid-May 2026 through August, but the route has now been removed from scheduling data.

What causes flight delays or cancellations?

Major carriers have to adapt to the circumstances. Weather and technical challenges often cause temporary delays, but what leads to permanent route cancellations?

Reasons why airlines discontinue certain routes can vary from political unrest, to changes in an operational strategy, to profitability issues, according to Islands.

Considering American Airlines’ most recent earnings report, which revealed a drop in domestic flights revenue, the carrier may have decided to discontinue this route due to profitability challenges.

American Airlines’ recent developments

Being one of the largest airlines in the world by fleet size and operating around 950-1,000 mainline aircraft and hundreds of regional jets, the 95-year-old carrier offers thousands of flights daily to more than 350 destinations across 60 countries.

American Airlines’ hubs include Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.

Following the second-quarter earnings, American Airlines has also focused on expanding its international offerings.

In August, American Airlines launched six flights to popular European cities. Starting next May, the airline will offer one new flight between its hub in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Athens, Greece, as well as five reinstated routes to Europe and Argentina.

From May until August 2026, the flight from Dallas to Athens International Airport (ATH) will run on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, making this the fifth U.S. city from which American Airlines offers flights to the Grecian capital, writes TheStreet’s Veronika Bondarenko.

More on travel:

Returning flights include routes from DFW to Ezeiza International Airport (EZE) in Buenos Aires and Zurich Airport (ZRH) in Switzerland.

Earlier this month, American Airlines also announced a new flight to South Bimini Airport (BIM) from Miami (MIA) that will start on February 14, 2026, and run three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The flight will be on an Embraer 175 ERJ.

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Please make a free appointment with TheStreet’s Travel Agent Partner, Postcard Travel, or email Amy Post at amypost@postcardtravelplanning.com or call or text her at 386-383-2472.