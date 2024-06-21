Alaska Airlines flight’s bad smell hospitalizes flight attendants

While it can come off like the start of a bad comedy film, strong odors on a plane can become a serious issue as they have the potential to cause passenger illness or even distract the pilots from concentrating on their work.

In September 2023, a Delta Air Lines (DAL) plane traveling to Barcelona had to turn back around to Atlanta after a “biohazard issue” that the passenger described in the overhead announcement as a “passenger who's had diarrhea all the way through the airplane.”

At around the same time, a couple who took a Singapore Airlines (SINGF) flight made the news after demanding a refund over a dog they said was “drooling and farting” next to them on the 13-hour flight from Paris to Singapore.

On June 17, an Alaska Airlines (ALK) flight that was supposed to take vacationers back from Honolulu to Anchorage was suddenly called off due to an “unknown odor.”

‘Unknown odor’ leaves flight attendants in ‘serious condition’

Two female flight attendants had initially started to feel unwell and were later taken in to a local Honolulu hospital in “serious condition” at around 11:45 p.m. local time, USA Today reported. No further information about their condition or what could have caused the odor has been released, but the airline said that it reported the incident for investigation.

More Travel:

"This incident was properly reported to the appropriate agencies for further action," Alaska Airlines said in a statement. The two flight attendants were eventually cleared to resume flying while no instance of passengers getting sick have been reported.

This is what airlines do to fight bad odors on planes

The problem of odors on planes is a perennial issue that is difficult to combat as it can come up in multiple forms. While planes are designed to have room for strong ventilation systems, they are not always enough to offset the worst of situations that can sometimes take place when travelers get ill or bring something particularly unpleasant onboard.

Noxious fumes can also be used by bad actors trying to hijack a flight. While incredibly rare, flight crews have a protocol that gives them instructions for how to act in such situations.