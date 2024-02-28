More airlines are launching ticket sales for Leap Day

As it comes around only every four years, Feb. 29 has long brought with it certain myths and fascination.

The day is also increasingly another marketing opportunity for airlines in particular, which have been advertising different routes and flight promotions, as a chance to "seize the (extra) day" and take advantage of the extra time that we get on the calendar to fix the mismatch with the earth's orbit around the sun every four years.

The first airline to announce a special Leap Day promotion was the Iceland-based budget carrier Play. Those who book their travel before March 1 will be able to buy a one-way flight to Reykjavik for $99 and flights to other European cities such as Paris, London, Copenhagen, Dublin, Amsterdam and Berlin for $129.