Another low-cost airline just launched a flight to Africa

While they were initially established as a way to shuttle people willing to forgo several usual frills for a few hours between nearby cities, low-cost airlines have increasingly been expanding to cover large stretches of the world and fly longer and longer distances between continents.

Both launched in the last three years, Reykjavik-based Play and Oslo-based Norse Atlantic Airways (NRSAF) have been offering travelers flights between the East Coast of the U.S. and European capitals such as London, Paris and Amsterdam for $250 each way as a base fare while the latter recently also launched a new 5,188-mile flight between London and South Africa's Cape Town.

The African continent has, in general, landed on the radar of multiple airlines in 2024. At the start of May 2024, Delta Air Lines (DAL) announced that it would be bringing back the New York-Lagos route that it paused in 2022 while United Airlines (UAL) recently launched new flights to Ghana and South Africa from several U.S. cities.

Chief executive says this marks 'the beginning of a new journey into Africa'

Over in Asia, the continent's largest low-cost carrier AirAsia plans to start running a flashy new route between its base and Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur and Kenya's Nairobi on Nov. 15, 2024 on an Airbus 330 (EADSF) wide-body plane.

More on travel: