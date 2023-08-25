Tourists arrested for vandalizing 400-year-old European landmark

The Vasari Corridor has run through Florence, Italy for 460 years, bridging the kilometer distance between two Renaissance-era Palazzos. Built for a 16th-century leader of the Medici family by painter and architect Giorgio Vasari in less than nine months.

Tourists haven’t been allowed to visit the corridor since 2016 when it was closed due to safety concerns. Since then, it’s been undergoing renovation with plans to reopen later this year.

Unfortunately, the corridor will now have to undergo more maintenance -- cleaning up a recent act of vandalism that will cost Italy’s Culture Ministry an estimated 10,000 euros (of $10,800). Two suspects were taken into custody for spray-painting soccer-related graffiti on the structure.

This vandalism is just one instance of many tourists traveling to Italy just to act foolish. Visitors to the popular European vacation destination have come to the country in record numbers since pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Last summer, two Americans visited the Spanish Steps in Rome and threw their scooters down the stairs. One month earlier, a Saudi tourist drove a Maserati down the travertine staircase. Ill-behaved visitors have been caught carving their initials into the Colosseum’s structure and skinny dipping beside 14th-century landmarks.

The Florentine Carabinieri has reportedly obtained spray paint cans and paint-stained clothing after raiding the two suspects’ Airbnb.

