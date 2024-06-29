After 42 Royal Caribbean cruises, I still make 1 huge mistake

It's embarrassing and easy to avoid, but I made it on my most recent two cruises and I should have known better.

You can make a lot of financial mistakes while on a cruise, and you may regret some more than others.

On some occasions, a bad choice turns out to be a positive.

That happened to me a few months ago on Celebrity Reflection, where after imbibing a few drinks, I purchased a Macallan liquor-tasting class for the next day. My experience with classes like that on other cruise lines is that they are really just sales seminars.

In this case, the $60 class was a wonderful education in discovering how Scotch gets made and how you pick the ones that fit your palate.

I would have taken another class with that bartender-teacher when I sailed on Equinox again a few weeks later, but that sailing offered only the one I had already taken.