A veteran Royal Caribbean cruiser shares his biggest pricing tip

Cruise prices have gotten much more expensive, but there's a cheat code when it comes to booking trips with Royal Caribbean.

If you own a television, you probably have seen commercials for Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas and/or Utopia of the Seas, the cruise line's upcoming new mega-ships. When it starts sailing early next year, Icon of the Seas will take the title of largest cruise ship in the world from sister ship Wonder of the Seas.

Utopia, which will become the sixth Oasis-class ship, won't take the "biggest ship" title, but it will be nearly as large. Having sailed on all of the Oasis-class, ships, I can tell you that they're incredibly impressive.

These ships are floating Las Vegas resorts with two outside areas including the Boardwalk and the absolutely stunning Central Park, a literal open-air park sitting in the middle of Oasis, Allure, Harmony, Symphony, and Wonder of the Seas. Utopia and Icon will both have Central Park as well as other first-of-a-kind features that have created incredible demand for sailings on those new ships.

This has pushed prices very high on those and while it's tempting to want to try the next big thing, booking the newest ships, and even newer ships, is generally a mistake.

