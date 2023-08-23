A major airline has found an unusual way to reuse flight attendants' old uniforms

When it comes to corporate sustainability, the airline industry has a long distance to travel before consumers are flying on a net-zero aircraft. Technological innovators are always looking for ways to make air travel more environmentally friendly -- but while many are looking at the air carriers themselves, there are plenty of recyclable materials that go into your typical flight from here to there.

Korean Air has taken a very creative approach to upcycling that has resulted in first aid for community groups. The airline recently donated 500 first aid pouches made from old aircrew uniforms to senior centers and elementary schools in Seoul.

Korean Air

Due to security risks, airline uniforms can’t be redistributed -- the airline previously had to discard them. Now, the Seoul-based airline uses old cabin crew and pilot uniforms to hold first-aid medications purchased with donated funds from Korean Air employees.

This crafty take on used goods is part of the airline’s ongoing sustainability initiatives. In February, the airline teamed up with Korean beauty brand “107” to release a limited series of cosmetics bags made from retired life vests. Proceeds from sales of the bags were donated to an organization that promotes environmental change.

Repurposing old uniforms isn't a new concept, either. Delta Airlines (DAL) , United Airlines (UAL) , and Southwest Airlines (LUV) have worked with Looptworks, a recycling and upcycling textile company that makes bags, apparel, and more.

