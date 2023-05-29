A Lawyer Used ChatGPT to Support a Lawsuit. It Didn't Go Well.

The chatbot apparently has a long way to go before the court system can rely on it.

People have tried to use ChatGPT for everything from gauging stock performance and automating work messages to writing college essays that they then pass off as their own.

While the debate over just how far one can (and should) take the use of artificial intelligence rages on, clients paying for professional services might not be happy to see it used on their behalf.

One lawyer ended up in hot water after using ChatGPT-generated court research in a case he was retained to pursue. ChatGPT is the conversational AI system developed by OpenAI and massively backed by Microsoft.

As first reported by The New York Times, Roberto Mata enlisted the New York law firm Levidow, Levidow & Oberman after he was struck by a metal cart at John F. Kennedy Airport.

Shutterstock

Lawyer 'Unaware That Its Content Could Be False'

Mata had sued the Colombia carrier Avianca Airlines (AVHOQ) over his injuries. When the airline asked a Manhattan federal court to throw out the case, the judge couldn't find the cases referenced by Mata's lawyers to argue why it should proceed.