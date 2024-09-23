See the crew areas on Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas
Icon of the Seas isn't just another "biggest cruise ship in the world from Royal Caribbean. It's a complete reimagining of what a cruise ship could be.
The cruise line started from a blank page. And while the ship does offer some features found on Oasis-class ships — most notably Central Park — even the areas that carryover are different.
Royal Caribbean did not just redo the passenger areas. It also put a lot of thought into keeping the crew comfortable. That means many innovations and changes to the Crew Neighborhood.
Chris Wong, a Royal Caribbean crew member made a video blog as part of his "I work on a cruise ship" series showing off the ship's crew neighborhood. He takes viewers to places that passengers rarely, if ever, get to visit and gives away some behind-the-scenes secrets.
A whole new crew neighborhood
Transcript:
Ah, what's up guys? Welcome back to Chris Wong Vlogs and welcome to Icon of the Seas, the newest, the biggest and best cruise ship in the world. Now in today's video I want to show you a full in-depth tour of the crew neighborhood on board this cruise ship.