See the crew areas on Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas

Get an insider's view of what the crew area is like on the largest cruise ship in the world (it's spectacular).

Icon of the Seas isn't just another "biggest cruise ship in the world from Royal Caribbean. It's a complete reimagining of what a cruise ship could be.

The cruise line started from a blank page. And while the ship does offer some features found on Oasis-class ships — most notably Central Park — even the areas that carryover are different.

Royal Caribbean did not just redo the passenger areas. It also put a lot of thought into keeping the crew comfortable. That means many innovations and changes to the Crew Neighborhood.

Chris Wong, a Royal Caribbean crew member made a video blog as part of his "I work on a cruise ship" series showing off the ship's crew neighborhood. He takes viewers to places that passengers rarely, if ever, get to visit and gives away some behind-the-scenes secrets.

A whole new crew neighborhood

Transcript:

Ah, what's up guys? Welcome back to Chris Wong Vlogs and welcome to Icon of the Seas, the newest, the biggest and best cruise ship in the world. Now in today's video I want to show you a full in-depth tour of the crew neighborhood on board this cruise ship.