A budget airline just added 14 new flights to tropical destinations

It's not the birds who are flying south for the winter as one airline offers a list of flights to sunnier climes.

Are you having nightmares about blizzards — even though it’s still officially summer?

Do you dread the thought of digging your car out of a snow drift, slipping on the ice and being forced to hole up in your house until the Memorial Day weekend?

Well, don’t just sit there crying into your pumpkin spice latte. Book a flight to someplace warm and give those winter blues a swift kick in the caboose.

Frontier Airlines (ULCC) recently announced an expansion of winter service to domestic and international sun destinations. And to mark the occasion Frontier is offering fares as low as $39 to some locations.

The Denver-based ultra-low fare carrier said that the combination of new and returning nonstop service will start in November and December.

Cancun and Fort Myers received the largest portion of the new service, which included 14 routes — seven new and seven routes returning after the pandemic.

There is also a new service from Philadelphia to the Dominican Republic’s capital Santo Domingo and returning service from Miami.

Start planning getaways now

Most of the routes link such cold-weather locations as Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis to hot spots in Florida and the Caribbean.