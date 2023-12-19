2 iconic Las Vegas Strip resort casinos enter their last days

It's a time of great change on the Las Vegas Strip when two long-time fan favorites will soon be no more.

Nothing lasts forever on the Las Vegas Strip even though the city has built part of its acclaim around nostalgia. While the city has not been the home for acts that have passed their prime that it once was, there is no shortage of opportunities on the Strip to celebrate bands and solo performers whose best days are behind them.

That's true whether it's only-in-Law Vegas performers like Donny Osmond and Wayne Newton, but it's also true of some of Sin City's biggest performers. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, who have residencies at MGM Resorts International (MGM) properties likely still have hits ahead of them. The same might be true for Adele at Caesars Entertainment's Coliseum.

But, many of the biggest acts — Garth Brooks, Rod Stewart, and Sting, who all play the same room as Adele — and even U2 at the Las Vegas Sphere may have passed their popular radio hit-making days. Las Vegas may now bring you the best and brightest nostalgia, but it's still trading on the fact that its visitors have money and they can afford to see the acts of their youth like Boys II Men or the Backstreet Boys.

And while land on the Las Vegas Strip has become incredibly expensive and valuable, it remains a tough place to build anything. That's why big changes rarely happen but two major Las Vegas Strips casinos and one iconic Strip attraction will likely be no more at some point next year.

The Tropicana will soon make way for a new baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics. Image source: Shutterstock

Two long-tenured Las Vegas Strip casinos closing

The Tropicana, the second-oldest casino on the Las Vegas Strip has had a ticking time clock over it since Ballys Corp. (BALY) bought it in Sept. 2022. While the company planned to step back and assess its options, perhaps for a few years, it was always either going to knock down the existing casino to build a new Ballys-branded property or make a deal with the Oakland Athletics to build a baseball stadium on the site.

That has, of course, happened and most impediments to the stadium construction have been removed. Major League Baseball approved the team moving to Las Vegas from Oakland, and Nevada, as well as Clark County officials, have approved the projects.

Now, aside from a nuisance lawsuit filed by a state teacher's union, the project appears set to move forward. Ballys has been cagey about its plans or timeline as it wants people booking the hotel through the CES show and February's Super Bowl, but some (or all) of it could be demolished not long after that.