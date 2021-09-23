September 23, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Publish date:

10 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks

Highest rated textile and apparel stocks

Every day TheStreet Quant Ratings produces a list of the top rated stocks, by industry. The following stocks are rated the highest among their industry peers by our completely independent, unbiased model based on historical risk-adjusted performance and value relative to each company's earnings prospects. This list will be updated as upgrades and downgrades occur.

NAICS Industry Groups including: 

Fiber, Yarn, and Thread Mills

TheStreet Recommends

Fabric Mills

Textile and Fabric Finishing and Fabric Coating Mills

Stock

10 Best Telecommunications Stocks

Stock

10 Best Supermarket Stocks

Stock

10 Best Specialty Retail Stocks

Stock

10 Best Software Stocks

Stock

10 Best Semiconductor Stocks

Stock

10 Best Restaurant Stocks

Stock

10 Best Real Estate Management Stocks

6. BlackBerry's Demise
INVESTING

How High Can BlackBerry Go? The Chart Gives a Hint.