10 Best Specialty Retail Stocks

Every day TheStreet Quant Ratings produces a list of the top rated stocks, by industry. The following stocks are rated the highest among their industry peers by our completely independent, unbiased model based on historical risk-adjusted performance and value relative to each company's earnings prospects. This list will be updated as upgrades and downgrades occur.
NAICS Industry Groups including:
Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers
Automotive Parts, Accessories, and Tire Stores
Furniture Stores
Home Furnishings Stores
Electronics and Appliance Stores
Building Material and Supplies Dealers
TheStreet Recommends
Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores
Specialty Food Stores
Beer, Wine, and Liquor Stores
Health and Personal Care Stores
Clothing Stores
Shoe Stores
Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores
Sporting Goods, Hobby, and Musical Instrument Stores
Book Stores and News Dealers
Florists