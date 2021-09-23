September 23, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Publish date:

10 Best Specialty Retail Stocks

Highest rated specialty retail stocks
Author:

Every day TheStreet Quant Ratings produces a list of the top rated stocks, by industry. The following stocks are rated the highest among their industry peers by our completely independent, unbiased model based on historical risk-adjusted performance and value relative to each company's earnings prospects. This list will be updated as upgrades and downgrades occur.

NAICS Industry Groups including: 

Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

Automotive Parts, Accessories, and Tire Stores

Furniture Stores

Home Furnishings Stores

Electronics and Appliance Stores

Building Material and Supplies Dealers

TheStreet Recommends

Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Beer, Wine, and Liquor Stores

Health and Personal Care Stores

Clothing Stores

Shoe Stores

Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores

Sporting Goods, Hobby, and Musical Instrument Stores

Book Stores and News Dealers

Florists

Stock

10 Best Software Stocks

Stock

10 Best Semiconductor Stocks

Stock

10 Best Restaurant Stocks

Stock

10 Best Real Estate Management Stocks

6. BlackBerry's Demise
INVESTING

How High Can BlackBerry Go? The Chart Gives a Hint.

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Dow Surges, Claws Back Weekly Slump On Fed Taper Patience; Evergrande Debt In Focus

Target Lead
INVESTING

Target to Hire 100,000 Holiday Staff to Boost Same-Day Delivery

facebook (2)
INVESTING

Facebook Affirmed at Morgan Stanley After iOS Underreport Post