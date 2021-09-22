10 Best Healthcare Provider Stocks

Every day TheStreet Quant Ratings produces a list of the top rated stocks, by industry. The following stocks are rated the highest among their industry peers by our completely independent, unbiased model based on historical risk-adjusted performance and value relative to each company's earnings prospects. This list will be updated as upgrades and downgrades occur.
NAICS Industry Groups including:
Offices of Physicians
Offices of Dentists
Offices of Other Health Practitioners
Outpatient Care Centers
Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories
Home Health Care Services
TheStreet Recommends
Other Ambulatory Health Care Services
General Medical and Surgical Hospitals
Psychiatric and Substance Abuse Hospitals
Specialty (except Psychiatric and Substance Abuse) Hospitals
Nursing Care Facilities (Skilled Nursing Facilities)
Disability, Mental Health, Substance Abuse Facilities
Retirement Communities, Assisted Living Facilities
Other Residential Care Facilities
Community Food, Housing, Emergency Relief Services
Vocational Rehabilitation Services