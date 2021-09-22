September 22, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Publish date:

10 Best Building Material Stocks

Highest rated building material stocks
Author:

Every day TheStreet Quant Ratings produces a list of the top rated stocks, by industry. The following stocks are rated the highest among their industry peers by our completely independent, unbiased model based on historical risk-adjusted performance and value relative to each company's earnings prospects. This list will be updated as upgrades and downgrades occur.

NAICS Industry Groups included:

Sawmills and Wood Preservation

Veneer, Plywood, and Engineered Wood Product Manufacturing

Other Wood Product Manufacturing

Pulp, Paper, and Paperboard Mills

Converted Paper Product Manufacturing

Printing and Related Support Activities

Resin, Synthetic Rubber, Synthetic Fibers, Filaments Manufacturing

Paint, Coating, and Adhesive Manufacturing

Plastics Product Manufacturing

Rubber Product Manufacturing

Clay product and Refractory Manufacturing

Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing

TheStreet Recommends

Cement and Concrete Product Manufacturing

Lime and Gypsum Product Manufacturing

Other Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing

Iron and Steel Mills and Ferroalloy Manufacturing

Steel Product Manufacturing from Purchased Steel

Alumina and Aluminum Production and Processing

Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum) Production and Processing

Foundries

Forging and Stamping

Architectural and Structural Metals Manufacturing

Hardware Manufacturing

Spring and Wire Product Manufacturing

Machine Shops, Turned Products, Screw, Nut, and Bold Manufacturing

Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, and Allied Activities

Other Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

Ventilation, Heating, A/C, Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing

Stock

10 Best Biotech Stocks

Stock

10 Best Beverage Stocks

SunPower Needs to Scrap Large-Scale Utility Solar and Focus on Residential
INVESTING

SunPower Jumps on Bullish Evercore Initiation

Stitch Fix
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Stitch Fix, General Mills

Stock

10 Best Automotive Stocks

Energizer Is Charged Up by Bank of America's Double Upgrade
INVESTING

How to Energize Your Portfolio With a Single Stock

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Stocks End Higher as Fed Punts on Tapering

Weber Lead
INVESTING

Weber Stock Warms Up After Earnings Report