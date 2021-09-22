10 Best Building Material Stocks

Every day TheStreet Quant Ratings produces a list of the top rated stocks, by industry. The following stocks are rated the highest among their industry peers by our completely independent, unbiased model based on historical risk-adjusted performance and value relative to each company's earnings prospects. This list will be updated as upgrades and downgrades occur.
NAICS Industry Groups included:
Sawmills and Wood Preservation
Veneer, Plywood, and Engineered Wood Product Manufacturing
Other Wood Product Manufacturing
Pulp, Paper, and Paperboard Mills
Converted Paper Product Manufacturing
Printing and Related Support Activities
Resin, Synthetic Rubber, Synthetic Fibers, Filaments Manufacturing
Paint, Coating, and Adhesive Manufacturing
Plastics Product Manufacturing
Rubber Product Manufacturing
Clay product and Refractory Manufacturing
Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing
TheStreet Recommends
Cement and Concrete Product Manufacturing
Lime and Gypsum Product Manufacturing
Other Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing
Iron and Steel Mills and Ferroalloy Manufacturing
Steel Product Manufacturing from Purchased Steel
Alumina and Aluminum Production and Processing
Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum) Production and Processing
Foundries
Forging and Stamping
Architectural and Structural Metals Manufacturing
Hardware Manufacturing
Spring and Wire Product Manufacturing
Machine Shops, Turned Products, Screw, Nut, and Bold Manufacturing
Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, and Allied Activities
Other Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
Ventilation, Heating, A/C, Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing