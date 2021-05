Large Cap Funds - 20 Best Large-Cap Stock Funds

Top-Rated Large-Cap Mutual Funds as of 3/31/21

FUND NAME GET INFO OVERALL RATING RISK GRADE Franklin Focused Growth Adv FFQZX A+ B- USAA Nasdaq 100 Index Fund USNQX A+ C+ Fidelity Flex Large Cap Gro FLCLX A+ C ClearBridge Sustain Leaders CLSUX A+ C+ Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K FBCGX A+ C NASDAQ 100 Index Direct NASDX A+ C+ Fidelity Blue Chip Growth F FBGRX A+ C ProFunds Nasdaq 100 Svc OTPSX A+ C+ Vanguard International Grow VWIGX A+ C SunAmerica VAL Co I Nsdq 10 VCNIX A+ C Rydex NASDAQ 100 A RYATX A+ C+ Neuberger Berman Large Cap NPNAX A+ C Clarkston Institutional CILGX A+ C+ Hillman Value No Load HCMAX A+ C+ MSIF Advantage A MAPPX A+ C Baillie Gifford LT Glbl Gro BSGLX A+ C- Fidelity Growth Discovery F FDSVX A+ C Meehan Focus Fund MEFOX A+ C Northern US Quality ESG K NUESX A+ C+ Vanguard Mega Cap Gr Index VMGAX A+ C

TheStreet Ratings mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The 20 large-cap stock mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings'

Best Mutual Funds For 2021

Mutual Fund Center

Large-Cap Mutual Funds

Here Are 4 Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now By Gregg Greenberg

Here's Why Having a Mix of Actively Managed and Index Funds is a Smart Strategy By Gregg Greenberg

Facebook, Schwab, Salesforce Are the Stocks to Own Now By Gregg Greenberg

Market's Success Tied to Better Earnings Season By Gregg Greenberg

Four Solid Growth Stocks for Your Portfolio By Gregg Greenberg

Four Overseas Stocks Set to Take Off in 2016 By Gregg Greenberg

Apple, Canadian Pacific, Oracle Seen Headed Higher By Gregg Greenberg

Your Diversified Portfolio Needs Facebook, Chevron, Metals By Gregg Greenberg

Dividend-Paying Stocks Were Big Buys in April, Says TD Ameritrade Strategist By Gregg Greenberg

Keep These Four Low Volatility Stocks in Your Portfolio By Gregg Greenberg

Yellen's Recent Comments Ideal for Dividend Stocks By Gregg Greenberg

Do Index Funds Beat 'Smart Beta'? By Gregg Greenberg

TIAA-CREF's Top Three Large Cap Growth Stocks By Gregg Greenberg

These ETFs Track and Respond to Market Trends By Gregg Greenberg

Four Blue Chip Stocks to Own Amid Market Turbulence By Gregg Greenberg