Invesco Oppenheimer Funds - 10 Best Invesco Oppenheimer Mutual Funds
Top-Rated Invesco Oppenheimer Funds as of 3/31/21
|FUND NAME
|GET INFO
|OVERALL RATING
|RISK GRADE
Invesco Ro Ltd Term NY Muni
A+
B-
Invesco Convertible Securit
A+
C+
Invesco LT CA Mu A
A+
C+
Invesco PA Municipal A
A+
C-
Invesco NJ Muni A
A
C-
Invesco Summit A
ASMMX
A
C
Invesco American Franchise
A
C
Invesco CA Municipal A
A
C-
Invesco AMTF Mun A
A
C-
Invesco Technology A
A-
C
TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.
The 10 Invesco Oppenheimer mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.
