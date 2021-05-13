Invesco Oppenheimer Funds - 10 Best Invesco Oppenheimer Mutual Funds

Top-Rated Invesco Oppenheimer Funds as of 3/31/21

FUND NAME GET INFO OVERALL RATING RISK GRADE Invesco Ro Ltd Term NY Muni LTNYX A+ B- Invesco Convertible Securit CNSAX A+ C+ Invesco LT CA Mu A OLCAX A+ C+ Invesco PA Municipal A OPATX A+ C- Invesco NJ Muni A ONJAX A C- Invesco Summit A ASMMX A C Invesco American Franchise VAFAX A C Invesco CA Municipal A OPCAX A C- Invesco AMTF Mun A OPTAX A C- Invesco Technology A ITYAX A- C

TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The 10 Invesco Oppenheimer mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

Best Mutual Funds For 2021

Mutual Fund Center

Oppenheimer Mutual Funds

Keep Your Bonds Short Term Heading Into Trump's First Term By Gregg Greenberg

Financials, Health Care Stocks Have Room to Run Under a Trump Administration By Gregg Greenberg

Buy Bank Stocks as Economic Good Times Roll By Gregg Greenberg

Enjoy the 'Great Moderation 2.0'! Buy the Dips While it Lasts By Gregg Greenberg

Stocks Will Continue to Look Attractive in 2016, Says Oppenheimer Strategist By Gregg Greenberg

OppenheimerFunds Bullish on Emerging Markets, High-Yield Bonds By Gregg Greenberg

OppenheimerFunds Hiking Emerging Markets, High Yield Exposure By Gregg Greenberg

Try These European Growth Funds for 'A Nice Rebound' By Gregg Greenberg

Buy These 4 Bank Stocks on the Cheap and for the Long Run By Gregg Greenberg

Univision and Cheniere Are Your Best High-Yield Bond Choices By Gregg Greenberg

Oppenheimer Offers Advice on How to Invest Globally By Gregg Greenberg

Growth Areas In a Slow Economy By Gregg Greenberg

Limitations of a U.S. Portfolio By Gregg Greenberg

Costly Mistakes Fund Investors Made By Stan Luxenberg

2014 Looks Good for Stocks By Gregg Greenberg