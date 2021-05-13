Janus Funds - 10 Best Janus Mutual Funds

Top-Rated Janus Mutual Funds as of 3/31/21

FUND NAME GET INFO OVERALL RATING RISK GRADE Janus Henderson Gl Tch & In JGLTX A+ C Janus Henderson Glb Technol JATAX A+ C Janus Henderson Forty Inst JACAX A+ C Janus Henderson Forty A JDCAX A C Janus Henderson Enterprise JAAGX B+ C Janus Henderson Research In JAGRX B+ C Janus Henderson Contrarian JCNAX B+ C- Janus Henderson Enterprise JDMAX B C Janus Henderson Venture A JVTAX B- C- Janus Henderson Flexible Bo JAFLX C+ C

TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The 10 Janus mutual funds (listed above) are rated highest by TheStreet Ratings' model.

