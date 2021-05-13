TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

Janus Funds - 10 Best Janus Mutual Funds

Top-Rated Mutual Funds
Author:
Publish date:

Top-Rated Janus Mutual Funds as of 3/31/21

Top-Rated Janus Mutual Funds as of 3/31/21

TheStreet Ratings

FUND NAMEGET INFOOVERALL RATINGRISK GRADE

Janus Henderson Gl Tch & In

JGLTX

A+

C

Janus Henderson Glb Technol

JATAX

A+

C

Janus Henderson Forty Inst

JACAX

A+

C

Janus Henderson Forty A

JDCAX

A

C

Janus Henderson Enterprise

JAAGX

B+

C

Janus Henderson Research In

JAGRX

B+

C

Janus Henderson Contrarian

JCNAX

B+

C-

Janus Henderson Enterprise

JDMAX

B

C

Janus Henderson Venture A

JVTAX

B-

C-

Janus Henderson Flexible Bo

JAFLX

C+

C

TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The 10 Janus mutual funds (listed above) are rated highest by TheStreet Ratings' model.

Best Mutual Funds For 2021

Mutual Fund Center

Janus Mutual Funds

Mutual Funds That Take the Slow-Trade Route to Excelling By Stan Luxenberg

Media Stocks Offer Dynamic Opportunities By Gregg Greenberg

Obamacare Boosts Health Sector By Stan Luxenberg

The Hazards of Bond Index Funds By Stan Luxenberg

The Best Asset Classes for Your Portfolio By Gregg Greenberg

New Janus Alternatives Fund Lowers Risk By Gregg Greenberg

Unloved Growth Funds That Could Be Poised to Soar By Stan Luxenberg

Paul Ryan's Jumbled Mutual Fund Portfolio By Stan Luxenberg

10 Investors' Stocks Beating the Market (Update2) By Frank Byrt

13 Fund Managers Who Lost Among the Most Money By Frank Byrt

Growth Mutual Funds for Volatile Times By Stan Luxenberg

10 Worst-Performing S&P 500 Stocks of the Year By Frank Byrt

Will Your Fund Manager Be Fired Next? By Frank Byrt

3 High-Yield Funds Rekindling the Flame By Stan Luxenberg

New Star Fund Managers Outshine the Masters By Frank Byrt

Preferred Stock Funds

Preferred Stock Funds - Find Mutual Funds and ETFs

DoorDash Lead
INVESTING

DoorDash Revenue Triples; Cramer Says 'Terrific Quarter'

Airbnb Has 'Rapidly Transformed the Hospitality Business'
INVESTING

Airbnb Revenue Beats Revenue Expectations for First Quarter

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange platform
INVESTING

Coinbase Climbs after First Earnings Report After IPO

Mutual Funds

Investment Funds - 20 Best Mutual Investment Funds

ETF

10 Best Utility ETFs for This Year

ETF

10 Best Growth and Income ETFs for This Year

ETF

10 Best Healthcare & Biotech ETFs for This Year