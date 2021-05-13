Janus Funds - 10 Best Janus Mutual Funds
Top-Rated Janus Mutual Funds as of 3/31/21
|FUND NAME
|GET INFO
|OVERALL RATING
|RISK GRADE
Janus Henderson Gl Tch & In
A+
C
Janus Henderson Glb Technol
A+
C
Janus Henderson Forty Inst
A+
C
Janus Henderson Forty A
A
C
Janus Henderson Enterprise
B+
C
Janus Henderson Research In
B+
C
Janus Henderson Contrarian
B+
C-
Janus Henderson Enterprise
B
C
Janus Henderson Venture A
B-
C-
Janus Henderson Flexible Bo
C+
C
TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.
The 10 Janus mutual funds (listed above) are rated highest by TheStreet Ratings' model.
