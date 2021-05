Franklin Templeton Funds - 10 Best Templeton Mutual Funds

Top-Rated Franklin Templeton Funds as of 3/31/21

FUND NAME GET INFO OVERALL RATING RISK GRADE Franklin Focused Growth Adv FFQZX A+ B- Franklin Convertible Securi FISCX A+ C+ Franklin DynaTech A FKDNX A+ C Franklin High Yld Tax Free FHYQX B+ C- Franklin MI Tax Free Inc A FMQTX B+ B- Franklin California H Y Mun FCQAX B C- Franklin Small Mid Cap Grow FRSGX B C- Franklin Louisiana Tax Free FQLAX B B- Franklin Missouri Tax Free FMQOX B C+ Franklin Small Cap Value A FRVLX B D+

TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The 10 Franklin Templeton mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

Best Mutual Funds For 2021

Mutual Fund Center

Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds

