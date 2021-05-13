Equity Funds - 20 Best Equity Mutual Funds
Top-Rated Equity Mutual Funds as of 3/31/21
|FUND NAME
|GET INFO
|OVERALL RATING
|RISK GRADE
Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund
FSEAX
A+
C+
Fidelity Adv Emerging Asia
A+
C+
Rydex Retailing A
RYRTX
A+
C+
Artisan Developing World In
A+
C
Morgan Stanley Europe Oppty
EUGAX
A+
C+
Fidelity Flex Large Cap Gro
A+
C
ClearBridge Sustain Leaders
A+
C+
Vanguard Info Tech Ind Adm
A+
C
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K
A+
C
NASDAQ 100 Index Direct
A+
C+
Schwartz Value Focused
A+
C
Parnassus Endeavor Investor
A+
C
Guinness Atkinson Alt Energ
A+
C
Calvert Global Energy Solut
A+
C
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth F
A+
C
Athena Behavioral Tactical
A+
C
Amana Growth Investor
A+
C+
Fidelity Select Automotive
A+
C
Matthews Asia Innovators In
A+
C
Baron Opportunity Retail
A+
C
TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.
The 20 stock-only mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.
