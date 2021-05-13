Equity Funds - 20 Best Equity Mutual Funds

TheStreet home
Top-Rated Equity Mutual Funds as of 3/31/21

FUND NAMEGET INFOOVERALL RATINGRISK GRADE

Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund

FSEAX

A+

C+

Fidelity Adv Emerging Asia

FEAAX

A+

C+

Rydex Retailing A

RYRTX

A+

C+

Artisan Developing World In

ARTYX

A+

C

Morgan Stanley Europe Oppty

EUGAX

A+

C+

Fidelity Flex Large Cap Gro

FLCLX

A+

C

ClearBridge Sustain Leaders

CLSUX

A+

C+

Vanguard Info Tech Ind Adm

VITAX

A+

C

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K

FBCGX

A+

C

NASDAQ 100 Index Direct

NASDX

A+

C+

Schwartz Value Focused

RCMFX

A+

C

Parnassus Endeavor Investor

PARWX

A+

C

Guinness Atkinson Alt Energ

GAAEX

A+

C

Calvert Global Energy Solut

CGAEX

A+

C

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth F

FBGRX

A+

C

Athena Behavioral Tactical

ATVAX

A+

C

Amana Growth Investor

AMAGX

A+

C+

Fidelity Select Automotive

FSAVX

A+

C

Matthews Asia Innovators In

MATFX

A+

C

Baron Opportunity Retail

BIOPX

A+

C

TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The 20 stock-only mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

