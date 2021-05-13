Equity Funds - 20 Best Equity Mutual Funds

Top-Rated Equity Mutual Funds as of 3/31/21

FUND NAME GET INFO OVERALL RATING RISK GRADE Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund FSEAX A+ C+ Fidelity Adv Emerging Asia FEAAX A+ C+ Rydex Retailing A RYRTX A+ C+ Artisan Developing World In ARTYX A+ C Morgan Stanley Europe Oppty EUGAX A+ C+ Fidelity Flex Large Cap Gro FLCLX A+ C ClearBridge Sustain Leaders CLSUX A+ C+ Vanguard Info Tech Ind Adm VITAX A+ C Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K FBCGX A+ C NASDAQ 100 Index Direct NASDX A+ C+ Schwartz Value Focused RCMFX A+ C Parnassus Endeavor Investor PARWX A+ C Guinness Atkinson Alt Energ GAAEX A+ C Calvert Global Energy Solut CGAEX A+ C Fidelity Blue Chip Growth F FBGRX A+ C Athena Behavioral Tactical ATVAX A+ C Amana Growth Investor AMAGX A+ C+ Fidelity Select Automotive FSAVX A+ C Matthews Asia Innovators In MATFX A+ C Baron Opportunity Retail BIOPX A+ C

TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The 20 stock-only mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

