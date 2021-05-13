TheStreet home
Bond Funds - 20 Best Mutual Bond Funds

Top-Rated Mutual Funds
Top-Rated Bond Mutual Funds as of 3/31/21

TheStreet Ratings

FUND NAMEGET INFOOVERALL RATINGRISK GRADE

SB and H Municipal Oppty Rt

WTTAX

A+

B-

Colorado Bond Shares Tax Ex

HICOX

A+

B-

Invesco Ro Ltd Term NY Muni

LTNYX

A+

B-

Changing Parameters

CPMPX

A+

C+

Baird Core Interm Muni Bd I

BMNSX

A+

B

Vanguard OH Long Term Tax E

VOHIX

A+

C+

PIMCO National Municipal In

GNMVX

A+

B

Vanguard Interm Term Tax Ex

VWITX

A+

B-

Aspiriant Risk Managed Muni

RMMBX

A+

C+

Dupree AL Tax Free Income

DUALX

A+

B

State Farm Muni Bond

SFBDX

A+

B

Vanguard PA Long Term Tax E

VPAIX

A+

C+

Fidelity MI Muni Inc

FMHTX

A+

C+

SB and H CO Tax Free Rtl

WTCOX

A+

B-

PIMCO Fixed Income SHares T

FXIEX

A+

C

Pacific Capital Tax Free Se

PTXFX

A+

B

PIMCO National Municipal Op

GNMFX

A+

B

Capital Group Core Municipa

CCMPX

A+

B+

BBH Intermediate Municipal

BBINX

A+

B

T Rowe Price Summit Muni In

PRSMX

A+

B-

The 20 bond mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

