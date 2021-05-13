Bond Funds - 20 Best Mutual Bond Funds
Top-Rated Bond Mutual Funds as of 3/31/21
|FUND NAME
|GET INFO
|OVERALL RATING
|RISK GRADE
SB and H Municipal Oppty Rt
A+
B-
Colorado Bond Shares Tax Ex
A+
B-
Invesco Ro Ltd Term NY Muni
A+
B-
Changing Parameters
CPMPX
A+
C+
Baird Core Interm Muni Bd I
A+
B
Vanguard OH Long Term Tax E
A+
C+
PIMCO National Municipal In
A+
B
Vanguard Interm Term Tax Ex
A+
B-
Aspiriant Risk Managed Muni
A+
C+
Dupree AL Tax Free Income
A+
B
State Farm Muni Bond
A+
B
Vanguard PA Long Term Tax E
A+
C+
Fidelity MI Muni Inc
A+
C+
SB and H CO Tax Free Rtl
A+
B-
PIMCO Fixed Income SHares T
A+
C
Pacific Capital Tax Free Se
A+
B
PIMCO National Municipal Op
A+
B
Capital Group Core Municipa
A+
B+
BBH Intermediate Municipal
A+
B
T Rowe Price Summit Muni In
A+
B-
The 20 bond mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.
Best Mutual Funds For 2021
- Best Fidelity Mutual Funds for 2021
- Best Small-Cap Mutual Funds for 2021
- Best Bond Mutual Funds for 2021
- Best Janus Mutual Funds for 2021
- Best Oppenheimer Mutual Funds for 2021
- Best Vanguard Mutual Funds for 2021
- Best Asset-Allocation Mutual Funds for 2021
- Best Large-Cap Mutual Funds for 2021
- Best Value-Stock Mutual Funds for 2021
- Best Stock-Only Mutual Funds for 2021
- Best Franklin-Templeton Mutual Funds for 2021
- Best PIMCO Mutual Funds for 2021
- Best T. Rowe Price Mutual Funds for 2021
- Best Overall Mutual Funds for 2021
Mutual Fund Center
Bond Mutual Funds
Tips From a Top Bond Fund Manager -- Cash Is King By Gregg Greenberg
Hunting for Value in Muni Bonds By Gregg Greenberg
Get a Combo of Stocks, Bonds and REITs in This Multi-Asset Fund By Gregg Greenberg
Why Mutual Fund Costs Are Dropping to Historic Lows By Gregg Greenberg
Are Muni Bonds Still a Good Bet in 2016? By Gregg Greenberg
Entire High Yield Sector Isn't in Crisis -- AllianceBernstein Fund Manager By Gregg Greenberg
How to Choose a Target Date Fund Wisely By Gregg Greenberg
Nationwide Launches Two Flexible Fixed Income Funds By Gregg Greenberg
Bulls, Beware: The Signs Are All Bear, Says Wilshire Funds Chief By Gregg Greenberg
Equities Took a Third-Quarter Beating -- Except Managed Futures Funds By Gregg Greenberg
High-Yield Bonds Almost a Buy, Says Sierra Strategic Income Fund Manager By Gregg Greenberg
Emerging-Market and Junk Bonds Offer Value: Western Asset Manager By Gregg Greenberg
India Improving as an Investment Target, Says Fund Manager By Gregg Greenberg
There Is No High Yield 'Bubble' to Burst, Says Fund Managers By Gregg Greenberg