TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

Asset Allocation Funds - 20 Best Asset Allocation

Top-Rated Mutual Funds
Author:
Publish date:

Top-Rated Asset Allocation Funds as of 3/31/21

Top-Rated Asset Allocation Funds as of 3/31/21

TheStreet Ratings

FUND NAMEGET INFOOVERALL RATINGRISK GRADE

Toews Hedged US Opportunity

THSMX

A+

B+

Quantified STF Advisor

QSTAX

A+

C+

Quantified Market Leaders F

QMLFX

A+

C

Vanguard Diversified Equity

VDEQX

A

C

SEI Inst Mgd Tr Dyn Asset A

SDYAX

A-

C+

SEI Inst Inv Dynamic Asset

SDLAX

B+

C

Teberg Fund

TEBRX

B+

C

Caldwell and Orkin Gator Ca

COAGX

B+

C-

Toews Hedged US

THLGX

B+

B+

Spectrum Low Volatility Inv

SVARX

B

B+

Redwood Sys Macro Trend SMT

RWSNX

B-

B-

Fidelity Freedom 2030

FFFEX

C+

B-

Vanguard LifeStrategy Growt

VASGX

C+

C+

TIAA CREF Lifecycle Index 2

TLYPX

C+

B-

Columbia Adaptive Ret 2060

CARKX

C+

B-

Columbia Adaptive Ret 2050

CARSX

C+

B-

Permanent Portfolio A

PRPDX

C+

B-

SunAmerica VAL Co II Mod Gr

VMGLX

C+

B-

Vanguard Target Retirement

VTTHX

C+

B-

TIAA CREF Lifecycle Index 2

TLHPX

C+

B-

The 20 asset-allocation mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

Best Mutual Funds For 2021

Mutual Fund Center

Asset-Allocation Mutual Funds

Commodities Revive After Long Downturn -- So Which Funds Are Buys? By Stan Luxenberg

Hunting for a Smoother Ride in Rough Emerging Markets By Stan Luxenberg

Be Prepared: Mutual Funds That Are Ready for Any Market By Stan Luxenberg

Can Online Services Replace Merrill Lynch? By Stan Luxenberg

Are Target-Date Retirement Funds Doing Things Backward? By Stan Luxenberg

Little Dynamos: Funds That Get Big Returns From Small-Cap Stocks By Stan Luxenberg

These Balanced Mutual Funds Stay Afloat Even When Bonds Sink By Stan Luxenberg

A New Vanguard Index Fund Could Lag Active Managers By Stan Luxenberg

Contrarian Sticks to His Guns By Stan Luxenberg

Short-Term Bond ETFs Stay Afloat By Stan Luxenberg

As Markets Rise, Cautious Mutual Funds Sell Stocks By Stan Luxenberg

Can Mutual Funds Invest Like George Soros? By Stan Luxenberg

Do Target-Date Retirement Funds Miss the Mark? By Stan Luxenberg

Why It May Be Time to Dump Bonds By Stan Luxenberg

Cautious Funds That Pay Rich Yields (Correct) By Stan Luxenberg

Preferred Stock Funds

Preferred Stock Funds - Find Mutual Funds and ETFs

DoorDash Lead
INVESTING

DoorDash Revenue Triples; Cramer Says 'Terrific Quarter'

Airbnb Has 'Rapidly Transformed the Hospitality Business'
INVESTING

Airbnb Revenue Beats Revenue Expectations for First Quarter

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange platform
INVESTING

Coinbase Climbs after First Earnings Report After IPO

Mutual Funds

Investment Funds - 20 Best Mutual Investment Funds

ETF

10 Best Utility ETFs for This Year

ETF

10 Best Growth and Income ETFs for This Year

ETF

10 Best Healthcare & Biotech ETFs for This Year