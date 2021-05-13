Asset Allocation Funds - 20 Best Asset Allocation
Top-Rated Asset Allocation Funds as of 3/31/21
|FUND NAME
|GET INFO
|OVERALL RATING
|RISK GRADE
Toews Hedged US Opportunity
A+
B+
Quantified STF Advisor
A+
C+
Quantified Market Leaders F
A+
C
Vanguard Diversified Equity
A
C
SEI Inst Mgd Tr Dyn Asset A
A-
C+
SEI Inst Inv Dynamic Asset
B+
C
Teberg Fund
B+
C
Caldwell and Orkin Gator Ca
B+
C-
Toews Hedged US
B+
B+
Spectrum Low Volatility Inv
B
B+
Redwood Sys Macro Trend SMT
RWSNX
B-
B-
Fidelity Freedom 2030
C+
B-
Vanguard LifeStrategy Growt
C+
C+
TIAA CREF Lifecycle Index 2
C+
B-
Columbia Adaptive Ret 2060
C+
B-
Columbia Adaptive Ret 2050
C+
B-
Permanent Portfolio A
C+
B-
SunAmerica VAL Co II Mod Gr
C+
B-
Vanguard Target Retirement
C+
B-
TIAA CREF Lifecycle Index 2
C+
B-
The 20 asset-allocation mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.
