Vanguard Funds - 10 Best Vanguard Mutual Funds
Top-Rated Vanguard Mutual Funds as of 3/31/21
|FUND NAME
|GET INFO
|OVERALL RATING
|RISK GRADE
Vanguard OH Long Term Tax E
VOHIX
A+
C+
Vanguard Interm Term Tax Ex
A+
B-
Vanguard Info Tech Ind Adm
A+
C
Vanguard PA Long Term Tax E
A+
C+
Vanguard International Grow
A+
C
Vanguard MA Tax Exempt Inv
A+
C
Vanguard Tax Exempt Bond In
A+
C+
Vanguard Cons Discn Idx Adm
A+
C
Vanguard Comm Serv Admiral
A+
C+
Vanguard Long Term Tax Exem
A+
C
TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.
The model scores funds on various factors including: risk and reward. The aim is to deliver investors with investment ideas that we feel have the best chance at delivering top risk-adjusted returns.
The 10 Vanguard mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.
