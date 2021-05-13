TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

Vanguard Funds - 10 Best Vanguard Mutual Funds

Top-Rated Mutual Funds
Author:
Publish date:

Top-Rated Vanguard Mutual Funds as of 3/31/21

Top-Rated Vanguard Mutual Funds as of 3/31/21

TheStreet Ratings

FUND NAMEGET INFOOVERALL RATINGRISK GRADE

Vanguard OH Long Term Tax E

VOHIX

A+

C+

Vanguard Interm Term Tax Ex

VWITX

A+

B-

Vanguard Info Tech Ind Adm

VITAX

A+

C

Vanguard PA Long Term Tax E

VPAIX

A+

C+

Vanguard International Grow

VWIGX

A+

C

Vanguard MA Tax Exempt Inv

VMATX

A+

C

Vanguard Tax Exempt Bond In

VTEAX

A+

C+

Vanguard Cons Discn Idx Adm

VCDAX

A+

C

Vanguard Comm Serv Admiral

VTCAX

A+

C+

Vanguard Long Term Tax Exem

VWLTX

A+

C

TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The model scores funds on various factors including: risk and reward. The aim is to deliver investors with investment ideas that we feel have the best chance at delivering top risk-adjusted returns.

The 10 Vanguard mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

Best Mutual Funds For 2021

Mutual Fund Center

Vanguard Mutual Funds

European Small-Cap Stocks Are Roaring Back By Stan Luxenberg

Hunting for a Smoother Ride in Rough Emerging Markets By Stan Luxenberg

Be Prepared: Mutual Funds That Are Ready for Any Market By Stan Luxenberg

Vanguard's Real Estate Fund Rules the Roost -- For Now By Stan Luxenberg

Steady Mutual Funds That Beat the S&P 500 By Stan Luxenberg

Quant Mutual Funds Top the Benchmarks By Stan Luxenberg

A New Vanguard Index Fund Could Lag Active Managers By Stan Luxenberg

This Mutual Fund Company Attracts a Flood of Cash By Stan Luxenberg

As Markets Rise, Cautious Mutual Funds Sell Stocks By Stan Luxenberg

International Small-Cap Managers Beat Index By Stan Luxenberg

Jim Cramer on JPMorgan's Crypto Push and Nvidia's Earnings
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: COVID, Tesla, Bitcoin

Preferred Stock Funds

Preferred Stock Funds - Find Mutual Funds and ETFs

DoorDash Lead
INVESTING

DoorDash Revenue Triples; Cramer Says 'Terrific Quarter'

Airbnb Has 'Rapidly Transformed the Hospitality Business'
INVESTING

Airbnb Revenue Beats Revenue Expectations for First Quarter

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange platform
INVESTING

Coinbase Climbs after First Earnings Report After IPO

Mutual Funds

Investment Funds - 20 Best Mutual Investment Funds

ETF

10 Best Utility ETFs for This Year

ETF

10 Best Growth and Income ETFs for This Year