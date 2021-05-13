Vanguard Funds - 10 Best Vanguard Mutual Funds

Top-Rated Vanguard Mutual Funds as of 3/31/21

FUND NAME GET INFO OVERALL RATING RISK GRADE Vanguard OH Long Term Tax E VOHIX A+ C+ Vanguard Interm Term Tax Ex VWITX A+ B- Vanguard Info Tech Ind Adm VITAX A+ C Vanguard PA Long Term Tax E VPAIX A+ C+ Vanguard International Grow VWIGX A+ C Vanguard MA Tax Exempt Inv VMATX A+ C Vanguard Tax Exempt Bond In VTEAX A+ C+ Vanguard Cons Discn Idx Adm VCDAX A+ C Vanguard Comm Serv Admiral VTCAX A+ C+ Vanguard Long Term Tax Exem VWLTX A+ C

TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The model scores funds on various factors including: risk and reward. The aim is to deliver investors with investment ideas that we feel have the best chance at delivering top risk-adjusted returns.

The 10 Vanguard mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

