10 Best International Stock ETFs for This Year
Top Non-US Equity ETFs as of 3/31/21
|FUND NAME
|GET INFO
|OVERALL RATING
|RISK GRADE
Loncar China BioPharma
A
C+
Franklin FTSE Taiwan
A-
C+
Franklin FTSE Switzerland
B+
C+
Franklin FTSE China
B+
C+
Renaissance International IPO ETF
B+
C+
iShares MSCI Denmark
B+
C+
KraneShares MSCI Chn Clean Tech Idx
B+
C
Davis Select International ETF
B
C+
KraneShares CCBS Ch Corp HYB USD Ix
B
B+
ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs
B
C
TheStreet Ratings' model ranks the risk-adjusted returns on all ETFs on a monthly basis.
The 10 international stock ETFs (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.
