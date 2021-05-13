TheStreet home
10 Best International Stock ETFs for This Year

Top Non-US Equity ETFs as of 3/31/21

FUND NAMEGET INFOOVERALL RATINGRISK GRADE

Loncar China BioPharma

CHNA

A

C+

Franklin FTSE Taiwan

FLTW

A-

C+

Franklin FTSE Switzerland

FLSW

B+

C+

Franklin FTSE China

FLCH

B+

C+

Renaissance International IPO ETF

IPOS

B+

C+

iShares MSCI Denmark

EDEN

B+

C+

KraneShares MSCI Chn Clean Tech Idx

KGRN

B+

C

Davis Select International ETF

DINT

B

C+

KraneShares CCBS Ch Corp HYB USD Ix

KCCB

B

B+

ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs

ERSX

B

C

TheStreet Ratings' model ranks the risk-adjusted returns on all ETFs on a monthly basis.

The 10 international stock ETFs (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

Best ETFs For 2021

ETF Investing Center

International Stock ETFs

