10 Best International Stock ETFs for This Year

Top Non-US Equity ETFs as of 3/31/21

FUND NAME GET INFO OVERALL RATING RISK GRADE Loncar China BioPharma CHNA A C+ Franklin FTSE Taiwan FLTW A- C+ Franklin FTSE Switzerland FLSW B+ C+ Franklin FTSE China FLCH B+ C+ Renaissance International IPO ETF IPOS B+ C+ iShares MSCI Denmark EDEN B+ C+ KraneShares MSCI Chn Clean Tech Idx KGRN B+ C Davis Select International ETF DINT B C+ KraneShares CCBS Ch Corp HYB USD Ix KCCB B B+ ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ERSX B C

TheStreet Ratings' model ranks the risk-adjusted returns on all ETFs on a monthly basis.

The 10 international stock ETFs (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

