10 Best Financial Services ETFs for This Year
Top Financial Services ETFs as of 3/31/21
|FUND NAME
|GET INFO
|OVERALL RATING
|RISK GRADE
First Trust IPOX Europe Eqty Oppty
A
C+
First Trust TCW Uncons Plus Bond
B+
B-
Global X Renewable Energy Producers
B
C+
IQ Hedge Event Driven Tracker ETF
B-
B-
SP Capital Markets ETF
C+
C+
Innovator IBD 50 ETF
C+
C
Invesco Financial Preferred
C+
B-
iShares US Brok Dealrs and Sec Ex
C
C+
Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond
C
B-
Invesco DWA Financial Momentum
PFI
C
C+
Access our ETF Research Center
TheStreet Ratings' model ranks the risk-adjusted returns on all ETFs on a monthly basis.
The 10 financial services ETFs (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.
