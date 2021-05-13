10 Best Financial Services ETFs for This Year

Top Financial Services ETFs as of 3/31/21

FUND NAME GET INFO OVERALL RATING RISK GRADE First Trust IPOX Europe Eqty Oppty FPXE A C+ First Trust TCW Uncons Plus Bond UCON B+ B- Global X Renewable Energy Producers RNRG B C+ IQ Hedge Event Driven Tracker ETF QED B- B- SP Capital Markets ETF KCE C+ C+ Innovator IBD 50 ETF FFTY C+ C Invesco Financial Preferred PGF C+ B- iShares US Brok Dealrs and Sec Ex IAI C C+ Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond BLHY C B- Invesco DWA Financial Momentum PFI C C+

Access our ETF Research Center

TheStreet Ratings' model ranks the risk-adjusted returns on all ETFs on a monthly basis.

The 10 financial services ETFs (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

