Tesla Vehicle-To-Grid Technology? Exploring the V2G Speculation
Rob Maurer
➤ The Tesla community is abuzz with speculation about vehicle-to-grid technology based on recent reports and the upcoming Tesla battery day. Today’s episode explores that speculation and examines Tesla’s past comments on vehicle-to-grid functionality.
➤ Tesla’s lawsuit against Alameda County is resolved
➤ First long range single-motor made-in-China Model 3s are delivered
➤ Mazda starts production on an all-electric SUV, the Mazda MX-30