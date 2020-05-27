Tesla Daily
Tesla Vehicle-To-Grid Technology? Exploring the V2G Speculation

Rob Maurer

➤ The Tesla community is abuzz with speculation about vehicle-to-grid technology based on recent reports and the upcoming Tesla battery day. Today’s episode explores that speculation and examines Tesla’s past comments on vehicle-to-grid functionality.

 ➤ Tesla’s lawsuit against Alameda County is resolved

➤ First long range single-motor made-in-China Model 3s are delivered

➤ Mazda starts production on an all-electric SUV, the Mazda MX-30

