Tesla Daily
Top Stories
News
Videos
Articles

Watch: TSLA Bull Case Presented by Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily

Rob Maurer

In the video below, Rob Maurer presents the bull case for TSLA stock and why the company is not overvalued at its current market cap near $300B. This presentation was given to Northwestern master's program students on August 12, 2020 and is followed by a question and answer session. Timestamps can be found below.

Timestamps:

  • 2:21 Background on Tesla Daily
  • 3:52 Bull case presentation begins
  • 7:16 Tesla's lead in electrification
  • 10:43 Tesla's lead in autonomy
  • 12:53 Tesla's lead in energy
  • 14:30 Is Tesla overvalued?
  • 26:35 Competition has completely given up the market
  • 28:37 Beginning of question and answer section
  • 30:39 Will infrastructure scale fast enough?
  • 33:33 Will people really want to share their vehicles for ridesharing?
  • 36:36 Is Tesla prepared for supply and battery constraints?
  • 40:58 Does The Boring Company come into play for mining?
  • 41:53 Will Tesla's innovation slow down as they enter a higher volume phase?
  • 45:35 Is Tesla's lack of advertising sustainable?
  • 48:03 Who is a legitimate competitor to Tesla?
  • 53:12 Thoughts on Rivian and partnerships?
  • 56:05 How did you feel during the Cybertruck unveiling?
  • 58:20 What are your thoughts on the new Roadster and will you be purchasing one?
  • 1:00:46 Is Tesla's executive turnover a concern?
  • 1:04:29 Do you own a pair of Tesla short shorts?
  • 1:05:00 Any thoughts on TSLA's stock split?
  • 1:06:55 How have you looked at Elon Musk's actions and legal issues the last few years? Do you think he is comparable to Steve Jobs?
  • 1:10:00 What do you think Apple's ambitions in the space are?
  • 1:11:58 What is your backround?
  • 1:13:15 What do you think keeps Elon Musk and Tesla's management team up at night?

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives

Comments

Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tesla Announces 5 for 1 Stock Split

TSLA shares rise sharply in after-hours trading on the news.

Rob Maurer

When Will Tesla Be Added to the S&P 500?

A deep dive into the history of index adjustments may provide clues on TSLA timing.

Rob Maurer

by

josevirella

Tesla-Inspired XPeng Motors Files for US IPO

How does the Chinese automaker compare to Tesla?

Rob Maurer

Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive Deliveries Coming Soon?

Tesla sends mixed signals to RWD orderers.

Rob Maurer

Elon Musk's Goals for the Next Five Years

Musk discusses his short and long term goals for Tesla.

Rob Maurer

Elon Musk Discusses Tesla Cybertruck, Giga Texas

Musk says the Cybertruck has generated more excitement "than any product we've ever unveiled."

Rob Maurer

Elon Musk Talks TSLA Stock, Manufacturing Efficiency

In part one of a three part interview with Automotive News, Elon Musk shares his thoughts on a number of subjects.

Rob Maurer

Looking Back on a Revolution: Tesla Model 3 Turns Three

Tesla's Model 3 has forever changed the automotive world and set Tesla up for the next decade.

Rob Maurer

by

JoelPatreon

Tesla's Q2 Report Favorable to Other Automakers

Here's how the auto market stacked up for Q2.

Rob Maurer

by

Johnny Zero

Will Tesla License Its Batteries and Autopilot?

Elon Musk says Tesla might, but does it make sense?

Rob Maurer