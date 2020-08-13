Watch: TSLA Bull Case Presented by Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily
Rob Maurer
In the video below, Rob Maurer presents the bull case for TSLA stock and why the company is not overvalued at its current market cap near $300B. This presentation was given to Northwestern master's program students on August 12, 2020 and is followed by a question and answer session. Timestamps can be found below.
Timestamps:
- 2:21 Background on Tesla Daily
- 3:52 Bull case presentation begins
- 7:16 Tesla's lead in electrification
- 10:43 Tesla's lead in autonomy
- 12:53 Tesla's lead in energy
- 14:30 Is Tesla overvalued?
- 26:35 Competition has completely given up the market
- 28:37 Beginning of question and answer section
- 30:39 Will infrastructure scale fast enough?
- 33:33 Will people really want to share their vehicles for ridesharing?
- 36:36 Is Tesla prepared for supply and battery constraints?
- 40:58 Does The Boring Company come into play for mining?
- 41:53 Will Tesla's innovation slow down as they enter a higher volume phase?
- 45:35 Is Tesla's lack of advertising sustainable?
- 48:03 Who is a legitimate competitor to Tesla?
- 53:12 Thoughts on Rivian and partnerships?
- 56:05 How did you feel during the Cybertruck unveiling?
- 58:20 What are your thoughts on the new Roadster and will you be purchasing one?
- 1:00:46 Is Tesla's executive turnover a concern?
- 1:04:29 Do you own a pair of Tesla short shorts?
- 1:05:00 Any thoughts on TSLA's stock split?
- 1:06:55 How have you looked at Elon Musk's actions and legal issues the last few years? Do you think he is comparable to Steve Jobs?
- 1:10:00 What do you think Apple's ambitions in the space are?
- 1:11:58 What is your backround?
- 1:13:15 What do you think keeps Elon Musk and Tesla's management team up at night?
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives