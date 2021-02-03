Tesla CEO Elon Musk Interviewed by Sandy Munro
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Elon Musk joins Sandy Munro to discuss Tesla’s engineering, quality control, structural battery, autonomy, and organizational structure (https://youtu.be/YAtLTLiqNwg)
➤ Tesla officially recalls select Model S and Model X vehicles over MCU issue
➤ New Tesla Semi spotted in California
➤ Tesla could be in line for €1B of funding for battery production in Europe
➤ Panasonic comments on battery supply business with Tesla
➤ Tesla opens design studio to Israel
➤ Rumor surfaces about Tesla having an interest in acquiring a stake in China automaker BYD
➤ Tesla reportedly no longer plans on producing a rear-wheel drive Long Range Model Y
➤ Tesla Insurance may finally be expanding outside of California
➤ SpaceX completes high-altitude test flight of Starship SN9
➤ Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.