Tesla CEO Elon Musk Interviewed by Sandy Munro

Plus new Tesla Semi photos, and Tesla expands to Israel.

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Elon Musk joins Sandy Munro to discuss Tesla’s engineering, quality control, structural battery, autonomy, and organizational structure (https://youtu.be/YAtLTLiqNwg)

➤ Tesla officially recalls select Model S and Model X vehicles over MCU issue

➤ New Tesla Semi spotted in California

➤ Tesla could be in line for €1B of funding for battery production in Europe

➤ Panasonic comments on battery supply business with Tesla

➤ Tesla opens design studio to Israel

➤ Rumor surfaces about Tesla having an interest in acquiring a stake in China automaker BYD

➤ Tesla reportedly no longer plans on producing a rear-wheel drive Long Range Model Y

➤ Tesla Insurance may finally be expanding outside of California

➤ SpaceX completes high-altitude test flight of Starship SN9

➤ Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.