Will Tesla's Cybertruck Join the US Government's Fleet?
Plus, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi discloses investment in Tesla options.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ TSLA stock at all-time high close, briefly crosses $900 per share
➤ Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi discloses purchase of TSLA call options
➤ Biden administration reportedly seeks to declare climate as a matter of national security, proposes converting federal government vehicle fleet to electric (https://d2d.gsa.gov/report/federal-fleet-open-data-visualization)
➤ Baird ups TSLA price target, discusses “Company X” holding company
➤ Musk tweets about autonomy, pokes back at Waymo
➤ Sandy Munro offers observations on a different 2021 Model 3
➤ New photo of Model Y rear underbody casting
➤ Model S spotted testing
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.